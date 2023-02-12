NIU scores season high 195,950 at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Northern Illinois University gymnastics team compiled its best all-around game of the season with team scores of 48.925 or higher on all four events to finish with a season-high 195.950 Sunday at Ball State. The Cardinals came from behind in the last two events to earn the win by just a tenth, 196,050-195,950.

“Honestly, we had a really good meeting,” the NIU head coach said Sam Morereale . “I’m super happy with the girls and what we did. We had some misses but we did a great job coming back. This is who we can be, we weren’t perfect but we’re still floating there . This was a good step for us. We are good, we are talented, we are deep and we compete well.”

NIU’s 195,950 goes down in the record book, tying for the seventh-best overall score in school history, while the Huskies’ 49,125 is tied for the 10th-highest bar score of all time. Bars specialist and anchor Natalie Hamp led the way with her fourth score of 9.900 and fourth first place in seven encounters this year. Three of Hamp’s teammates tied or set season-high numbers on bars with Brooklyn Sears (9,850), Isabella Sisi (9,775) and Samantha Nickel (9,750) all contributing. Sarah and Alyssa Al Ashari tied for second on bars.

NIU carried the momentum from the bars to the jump where the Huskies’ season high of 48,925 gave them a 98,050-97,500 lead after two rotations. Four NIU gymnasts also posted or tied their best marks of the season on vault, led by freshmen Kiera O’Shea whose 9,825 ranked second. Emmalise Nock scored a 9.800 and placed fourth on vault with Emma Brkljacic (9,775) and Ciara Ryan (9,750) also achieved the highest numbers of the season.

“Sissi got us off to a great start on bars and Nickle stepped up after the miss, and the three closers did what we expected,” said Morealle. “We had our best jump of the year and felt really good about it. I challenged them in practice this week to go for it every time and they responded really well. Nock and O’Shea were excellent, they led the road and we were super solid across the board.”

NIU earned matched points of 48,950 on both floor exercise and balance beam in the final two rotations as the Cardinals outscored the Huskies 98,550-97,900 during the final half of the game to clinch the win. In floor exercise, Nock placed second with a 9.875 from the anchor position while sophomore all-rounder Isabella Sisi was fifth with a 9.825. The floor total of 48,950 was the second best finish of the season for the Huskies.

Al-Ashari punctuated another solid performance by the Huskies’ beam team with a 9.875 to take third place, while Sissi tied her career high with a 9.850 and Sears was just behind with 9.825.

“I thought we tumbled better than the floor scores indicate,” said Morreale. “We had a tough judging but we fought through it. We had a good day on beam, they did a great job with five sticks. I thought we could have gone higher there too. In the end we fought; I told the team that after the meeting. I’m super proud of the way they react to setbacks and get on with the next routines. They trust each other.”

Sissi’s all-around score of 39.225 gave her the win and a career best. She has now passed 39,000 five times in seven meetings of the season.

“Weekly, [Isabella] is consistent with what she does,” Morreale said. “She gets cleaner every time she competes, her presentation is there, her landings were great. That helps her consistently get over that 39. As our only all-rounder, that’s what we need from her.”

With the small loss, NIU drops to 2-2 in the MAC and 6-3 overall, while Ball State improves to 11-4 overall, 2-0 in the MAC. The Huskies are in action on Friday, February 17 at 6:00 PM at the NIU Convocation Center against Eastern Michigan. NIU celebrates Seniors Day and welcomes gymnastics alumnae to the gathering. Admission to NIU home gym meetings is free.

— NIU —

Twitter: @NIUAthletics

Facebook: NIU Huskies

Instagram: niuhuskies

YouTube: NIU Athletics