10-year-old Jeremiah Fennell is football’s newest sports reporter

Jeremiah Fennell, 10 years old, is the sport’s newest journalist and he’s already making headlines.

Appears on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” On Feb. 10, wearing a blue button and light blue tie, Jeremiah said his journey into sports journalism came from not being able to play sports.

“It all started when I was 4 years old because I was told by my parents that I might not be able to play contact sports because I have a brain defect and loose shoulder bone,” he told Hudson.

However, Jeremiah offered a compromise, saying he had played football, basketball, and teeball for a year. After that, he planned to “hone his craft in journalism and broadcasting”.

“I asked my mom if I could make my own YouTube channel to comment on the Raiders, but she said no because they were in California at the time,” he explains.

But once they moved back to Las Vegas, and Jeremiah continued to get on the school honor roll, the 10-year-old said his mom finally allowed him to make the video channel in 2020.

“It started with that, but what really drives me is that I want to make my parents proud at a young age, because my mother has health problems and my father is an elderly person,” said Jeremiah.

“Most kids think their parents will last forever — for the rest of their childhood, but when I was 5 years old, I almost died,” he continued.

After not seeing his mother for a month, in what Jeremiah described as “the worst 30 days” of his life, the young journalist said he had “a long talk with God” and said that if he brought his mother back, he would “greatest son I could ever be.”

After nearly shedding a tear, Hudson asked Jeremiah his favorite football team, to which he replied, “The Las Vegas Raiders.”

“When I was about 2 years old I watched my first Raiders game,” he said. “That was my first NFL game I saw and I knew the Raiders would always have a special place in my heart. And I knew I always wanted to be in journalism, so I decided I wanted to comment on their matches.”

On January 11, the Raiders shared a video on the team’s official Twitter account of Jeremiah interviewing Davante Adams. After listing an impressive list of stats, he asked the Raiders wide receiver about his favorite childhood memory.

“I would say when I was young, maybe about 7 or 8 years old, I had the opportunity to meet JJ Stokes, who was on the San Francisco 49er’s at the time,” Adams said. “And that memory stuck with me because that was the first professional athlete I met and it was just an amazing experience.”

The Raiders captioned the video, “Our newest (and cutest) reporter at work with @tae15adams,” accompanied by a greeting emoji.

The team also surprised him with a trip to the Super Bowl on February 12 video posted the team on Instagram, Jeremiah said he hoped to interview Stefon Diggs and Peyton Manning. “You never know!” he said.

As for his future goals, Jeremiah has said he wants to be a journalist, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur and investor.