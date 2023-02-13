Sports
10-year-old Jeremiah Fennell is football’s newest sports reporter
Jeremiah Fennell, 10 years old, is the sport’s newest journalist and he’s already making headlines.
Appears on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” On Feb. 10, wearing a blue button and light blue tie, Jeremiah said his journey into sports journalism came from not being able to play sports.
“It all started when I was 4 years old because I was told by my parents that I might not be able to play contact sports because I have a brain defect and loose shoulder bone,” he told Hudson.
However, Jeremiah offered a compromise, saying he had played football, basketball, and teeball for a year. After that, he planned to “hone his craft in journalism and broadcasting”.
“I asked my mom if I could make my own YouTube channel to comment on the Raiders, but she said no because they were in California at the time,” he explains.
But once they moved back to Las Vegas, and Jeremiah continued to get on the school honor roll, the 10-year-old said his mom finally allowed him to make the video channel in 2020.
“It started with that, but what really drives me is that I want to make my parents proud at a young age, because my mother has health problems and my father is an elderly person,” said Jeremiah.
“Most kids think their parents will last forever — for the rest of their childhood, but when I was 5 years old, I almost died,” he continued.
After not seeing his mother for a month, in what Jeremiah described as “the worst 30 days” of his life, the young journalist said he had “a long talk with God” and said that if he brought his mother back, he would “greatest son I could ever be.”
After nearly shedding a tear, Hudson asked Jeremiah his favorite football team, to which he replied, “The Las Vegas Raiders.”
“When I was about 2 years old I watched my first Raiders game,” he said. “That was my first NFL game I saw and I knew the Raiders would always have a special place in my heart. And I knew I always wanted to be in journalism, so I decided I wanted to comment on their matches.”
On January 11, the Raiders shared a video on the team’s official Twitter account of Jeremiah interviewing Davante Adams. After listing an impressive list of stats, he asked the Raiders wide receiver about his favorite childhood memory.
“I would say when I was young, maybe about 7 or 8 years old, I had the opportunity to meet JJ Stokes, who was on the San Francisco 49er’s at the time,” Adams said. “And that memory stuck with me because that was the first professional athlete I met and it was just an amazing experience.”
The Raiders captioned the video, “Our newest (and cutest) reporter at work with @tae15adams,” accompanied by a greeting emoji.
The team also surprised him with a trip to the Super Bowl on February 12 video posted the team on Instagram, Jeremiah said he hoped to interview Stefon Diggs and Peyton Manning. “You never know!” he said.
As for his future goals, Jeremiah has said he wants to be a journalist, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur and investor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/life/10-year-old-jeremiah-fennell-footballs-newest-sports-reporter-rcna70240
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rotary President Ir. H. Joko Widodo: Inauguration of NPK PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda Factory
- Australia’s Star Entertainment sees up to $1.1 billion hit by tax change; stocks plunge
- 10-year-old Jeremiah Fennell is football’s newest sports reporter
- A dream dress, sixty thousand years of dreams
- Innovation as a growth engine is “spectacular”
- Imran Khan calls for ‘internal military investigation’ against ex-Pakistani army chief General Bajwa
- The Hollywood PR giant was 66 – The Hollywood Reporter
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated in Saskatchewan
- High-end models of Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have reached their lowest prices ever (new and unlocked).
- NIU scores season high 195,950 at Ball State
- Actor Lenny Jacobson Named JFK Award Recipient by Holyoke St. Patricks Committee
- What a Wall Street bear needs to see to get back to bullish in the stock market