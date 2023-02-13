Boys’ Hockey: Park Rapids’ bid to prevent section play-in play from being seriously compromised – Park Rapids Enterprise





After the first 16 games of the season, the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team was able to achieve a main goal by earning a top 6 finish and a play-in game for the upcoming section to avoid 8A tournament. The Panthers opened the season with an 11–5 record. Going 1-5-1 over the next seven games puts that goal in serious jeopardy. The Panthers followed a 3-1 Mid-State Conference loss to Morris/Benson at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Friday, February 10, with a 7-2 Section 8A loss to Kittson County Central at Hallock on Saturday, February 10. 11. Those two losses dropped Park Rapids to 5-5 in the conference, 5-6-1 in the section and 12-10-1 overall. According to the QRF rankings, the Panthers are currently ranked No. 8 in the Section 8A standings. The top 6 seeds avoid a play-in game. PARK RAPIDS Morris/Benson relied on a 41-30 lead in shots on target to beat the Panthers. Goals from Ryan Tolifson at 6:52 into the first period and Kaleb Breuer with 47 seconds to play in the second period gave the Storm a 2-0 lead. Coby Hagen holds the puck in the Morris/Benson zone during a Mid-State Conference game at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Friday, February 10, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise Jeron Pinoniemi set up a Parker Vinge goal at 12:06 of the third period to make it 2–1 before Charlie Goff’s goal with 1:25 to play sealed the victory. Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 38 saves for the Panthers. The win increased the Storms record to 6-3 in the conference and 13-9 overall. FIRST PERIOD: 1, Morris/Benson, Tolifson (Pederson, Lehman), 6:52. Sanctions: None. SECOND PERIOD: 2 Morris/Benson, Breuer (Buss, Lehman), 16:13. Penalties: Morris/Benson 0, Park Rapids 1. THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Vinge (J. Pinoniemi), 12:06. 3, Morris/Benson, Goff (Tolifson, Lehman), 15:35. Penalties: Morris/Benson 2, Park Rapids 0. GOALIE SAVES: Morris/Benson (Schmidt) 12-8-929. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 15-14-938. HALLOCK Two close goals during a third four-goal period helped Kittson County Central round out the win and avenge a 3-2 defeat to the Panthers earlier in the season. KCC took a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals from Tyler Hennen at 3:42 and Eli Muir at 10:01. After Hayden Olson scored 5:09 in the second period to make it 3-0, Kale Ravnaas scored back-to-back goals at 10:30 and 16:44 for the Panthers. Talon May and Finn Henry assisted on Ravnaa’s first goal. The Bearcats sealed the win by scoring four goals on 12 shots in the final period. Elijah Swanson’s goal 4:46 into the period made it 4–2 before a pair of short goals from Hayden Olsonawski 19 seconds apart sealed victory. Hennen’s goal with 6:49 left to play completed the score. Torkelson finished with 34 saves as KCC held a 41-18 lead on shots. The win increased the Bearcats record to 7-4 in the section and 13-9-1 overall. Kittson County Central 2 1 47 FIRST PERIOD: 1, KCC, Hens (Olsonawski, Hanson), 3:42. 2, KCC, Muir (Hens, Olsonawski), 10:01. Sanctions: None. SECOND PERIOD: 3, KCC, Olson (Johnson, Hennen), 5:09. 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (May, Henry), 10:30 a.m. 2, Park Rapids, Ravnaas, 16:44. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, KCC 0. THIRD PERIOD: 4, KCC, Swanson (Muir, Hens), 4:46. 5, KCC, Olsonawski (hens), 7:17. 6, KCC, Olsonawski (hens), 7:36. 7, KCC, chickens (Gunnarson, Johnson), 10:21. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, KCC 2. GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 11-15-834. KCC (Turner) 6-2-8-16.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.parkrapidsenterprise.com/sports/prep/boys-hockey-park-rapids-bid-to-avoid-section-play-in-game-in-serious-jeopardy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos