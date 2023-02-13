Illini Down Illinois State, 5-2, for Two-Win Weekend





URBANA, sick. Before the game, Fighting Illini women’s tennis acknowledged the head coach Eve Clark for winning his 100e game in Illinois. The Illini would take down Illinois State 5-2 to celebrate even more at the Atkins Tennis Center. Illinois climbs to 4-3 on the season with the win, winning back-to-back games for the first time of the double campaign. The Illini pushed their lead to 32-8 in the all-time series with the Redbirds. The Illini would scratch their ranked double tandem sliding Emily Casatti And Josie Frazier in the top slot and Violet Martinez And Ashley Yes in No. 2. The adjustment set Kasia driver And Kind Ferrari at No. 3 doubles, where they would take the point with a 6–4 comeback win. The pair trailed 3–1 before winning five of their next six games. Martinez and Yeah were the first to finish after a 6-2 win. In the singles, Illinois won five of the first six sets. In her first dual match singles appearance of the season, Kind Ferrari made quick work of her No. 5 Redbird counterpart. She earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory to put the Illini up 2-0. In addition to the jobs, number 72 was next Ashley Yes , for the first time this season in first place in singles. Yes earned a 6-2, 6-1 win for the 3-0 Illinois lead. Illinois State got on the board with a win at No. 4 singles, but the Illini got the point right back as Frazier capped off a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles to push the score to 4-1. Singles matches would be played. Emily Casatti added to the Illini’s tally with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 6 in her first solo play of the double season. Action ended with a victory in Illinois State at No. 3 singles by the final margin of 5-2. FULL RESULTS Doubles No. 1 Emily Casatti / Josie Frazier vs. Zlatanovic/Damnjanovic (IL State) 5-4, Unfinished

No. 2 Violet Martinez / Ashley Yes final Abyasova/Pomarolli (State of IL) 6-2

number 3 Kasia driver / Kind Ferrari final Kolarevic/Jankulovska (State of IL) 6-4 Single people No. 1 No. 72 Ashley Yes final Alexandra Abyasova (IL State) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Josie Frazier final Tijana Zlatanovic (IL State) 7-5, 6-1

No. 3 Nevena Kolarevic (IL State) final. Kasia driver 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5

No. 4 Tara Damnjanovic (IL State) final. Violet Martinez 6-2, 6-2

number 5 Kind Ferrari final Elena Jankulovska (IL State) 6-0, 6-2

number 6 Emily Casatti final Silvia Pomarolli (IL state) 6-4, 6-4 Order of finish Double 2, 3

Singles 5, 1, 4, 2, 6, 3 Match duration: 3:13

