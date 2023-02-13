Full schedule and how to watch live streaming





Regarded as one of the powerhouses of cricket in the world, South Africa experienced an unusually bumpy ride in their attempt to qualify for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which is held in India in October and November. The South African team, also known as the Proteashas another shot at automatic qualification for the one-day international (ODI) showpiece when they receive underdogs The Netherlands in a two-match series as part of the ICC’s World Cup Super League in March-April.

How do teams qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup? Thirteen teams participate in the World Cup Super League, where each country plays 24 ODI matches, consisting of eight series of three matches. The top eight teams in the series and India, as World Cup host, automatically qualify for the showpiece. Five-time world champion Australia, Afghanistan, bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and reigning champion England have already booked their seats for the tournament. This leaves an automatic qualifying spot up for grabs with South Africa (78 points), the West Indies (88), Sri Lanka (77), and Ireland (68) still in contention as the window closes at the end of May. The West Indies are currently in eighth place, but as there are no more Super League games to go, it could be skipped by the other three teams. Sri Lanka poses the biggest threat to South Africa’s hopes of automatic qualification if they win all three of New Zealand’s upcoming games. A clean sheet would be a tall order for the Sri Lankans who face the top-ranked side in their backyard. Ireland could also have a chance if they beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their England encounter in May. The three countries missing out on an automatic berth will have another shot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July. They will be joined by five associated teams with only the top two qualifying for the World Cup.

Rocky road to qualifying Proteas’ bid for a ninth consecutive appearance at a 50-over World Cup has been fraught with difficulties, including disruption caused by the pandemic. South Africa canceled their three-match ODI series against Australia due to a date conflict with the country’s new domestic T20 competition, losing a potential 30 direct qualification points as a result. To make matters worse, the Proteas were deducted a Super League point on February 1 for a slow overestimation against England. They suffered defeat in that ODI after winning the previous two to win the three match series and boost their hopes of automatic qualification. The Proteas then host the West Indies in March in a three-game series that, as it is not part of the World Cup Super League, will serve as a warm-up for the all-important pair of games at home against the Dutch.

South Africa’s upcoming one-day internationals in 2023 South Africa vs West Indies Thursday March 16 Buffalo Park, East London (day/night) Saturday March 18 Buffalo Park, East London (day/night) Tuesday March 21 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (day) South Africa vs Netherlands, World Cup Super League Friday 31 March Willowmoore Park, Benoni (day/night) Sunday 2 April DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (day)

How to watch South Africa on their way to the 2023 Cricket World Cup The Proteas’ home games are broadcast live in South Africa on Supersport on television and on their live streaming service. In the UK, Sky Sports holds the rights to home games in South Africa with Fox Sports, the broadcaster in Australia. In India, live streaming will be available through the FanCode app.

