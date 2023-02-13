Sports
A winner’s mentality – Chinadaily.com.cn
Rising teen star has the passion of youth but the composure of a seasoned pro as he bids for future Grand Slam glory
Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng became the first Chinese man to win a main draw match at the Australian Open in the Open era and made headlines and history with his performance on his Grand Slam debut. Speaking about the reasons behind the breakthrough, Shang believes that it takes much more than passion to make a dream come true.
“I don’t just consider tennis as my passion, I treat it as a job. If love is the only motivation that keeps me going, one day I may not find this sport interesting anymore, maybe because of defeats or other reasons Shang told China Daily’s online show On Your Marks.
“If I encounter difficulties or see poor results, I just say to myself, ‘Don’t let your emotions influence you. .”
Shang earned his spot in the main draw of the Australian Open after three consecutive victories in the qualifying rounds, most notably a victory over his childhood idol, veteran Fernando Verdasco. It made Shang only the second man on the ATP Tour to achieve a debut Grand Slam main-draw at the age of 17, after former world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz did so at the same tournament in 2021.
As the youngest player in this year’s men’s singles, Shang maintained the momentum of the qualifying round by defeating German batsman Oscar Otte 3-1 in the first round, before losing to Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the second round.
“I think the most memorable matches at this year’s Australian Open for me would be the first two qualifying matches, the first of which was my debut match at a Grand Slam, so I was very nervous when I stepped onto the field,” Shang told China. Daily.
“The second qualifier was also very memorable. I played against the former top 10 in the world, Verdasco. I’ve been following his games since I was a kid, so I’m very familiar with his style. I did well in both games. ” matches.”
Shang said that as it is his first career Grand Slam appearance, the Australian Open was “very special for him” this year.
While it was a great platform for him to showcase his skills and style, it was also a valuable learning experience for the rising teen star.
“By working with the top players, I can learn a lot from them. Their performance on and off the field is very different from that of the youth players,” said Shang.
“The reason why these players can reach the top 100 or top 50 is that they put in a lot more effort than other players. But at the Australian Open it wasn’t just learning. I also have something to show. My skills and style are the result of my own hard work.”
Controlling the pressure and adjusting his mindset are always the main focuses for Shang, who did not set a firm goal for his Grand Slam debut to put less strain on the court.
“I told myself to learn from every game, enjoy the atmosphere, feel the pressure on the field and hear the cheers from the stands,” added Shang.
“And of course I’m confident. That came from winter training, when I worked really hard.
“When I set a goal, like getting to a certain round or achieving a certain result, I get nervous during the match. I think that’s the most unwanted pressure for a tennis player.”
Role models
Shang’s athlete parents have been important role models for the teen star. His father, Shang Yi, was a Chinese international footballer who practiced his craft in Beijing Guo’an, while his mother, Wu Na, was a professional table tennis player, who won the mixed doubles gold medal at the 1997 World Table Tennis Championships. .
However, instead of being tough parent coaches, they are more friends to their son, sharing their career experience and helping Shang solve problems.
“I think they’ve laid a really good foundation for me. We’ve maintained a good level of communication with each other since I was a kid, and we play sports together. I think the most important thing they’ve taught me is to never give up , and that until the game is over, I always have a chance,” said Shang.
“We will often discuss issues I’m dealing with, such as injuries or discomfort during my workout. Since I was about 10 or 11, we’ve had a good habit of having heartfelt discussions. We don’t avoid talking about everything, and they taught me a lot of effective problem-solving skills as an athlete.”
Shang picked up a racket for the first time when he was five. He tried football, table tennis and many other sports, but it was tennis that really attracted him.
“I remember playing tennis for the first time in an indoor gym in the winter. I found tennis to be the most interesting of all the sports I had tried. Around that time I also watched a match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. I instantly fell in love with the sport,” added Shang.
Shang is part of a group of young Chinese stars who are shining on the global stage, including 20-year-old single star Zheng Qinwen and 23-year-old Wu Yibing, who only recently broke into the top 100 of the men’s world. domestic fans have given growing confidence in the prospects of tennis in China.
As proof of this Chinese tennis wave, a total of nine players from mainland China competed in the main draw of the singles competitions at this year’s Australian Open, with Zhu Lin and Zhang Shuai completing the longest runs and both reaching the fourth round in the women’s reached.
“I think this is a great sign for the growth of Chinese tennis. We are making very rapid progress and I hope more of us can play at a higher level as soon as possible,” said Shang.
