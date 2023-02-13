Eagles’ Jordan Mailata talks rugby, soccer and becoming an NFL star

PHOENIX The NFL’s 2022 season champions will be determined when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl 57.

But as two evenly matched squads prepare for a clash, another debate was ‘settled’ in the days before Super Sunday: Which is the tougher sport, football or rugby?

Jordan Mailata, who grew up playing professional rugby in Australia, was no less of an authority than Eagles and made himself heard when asked about the fundamental differences in the sport.

“Everything. Physically, mentally, the playbook, learning the techniques. I think the difference between the two sports, I would say rugby is such a free-flowing sport, right? And we know how many (play) interruptions there are are in a football game,” he said.

“There’s so much technique involved that it’s an absolute chess match if you step six inches too far you could ruin the game. For me, just from my experience, I really believe football is a lot harder than rugby.”

Mailata then burst into his trademark laugh, knowing that several Australian media members surrounded him.

“But don’t come to me now,” he added. “You should give (football) a try, then we’ll talk.”

Mailata, 25, tried football five years ago, a decision that changed his life.

After watching this outsized man move across a rugby field, NFL scouts invited Mailata to join the league’s International Player Pathway Program, which identifies prospects outside of the US and Canada. He trained at IMG Academy in Florida in 2018 while performing at various pre-draft workouts. Mailata said he felt like a “guinea pig” in what he described as a “strict” curriculum. He and the other international players had to bike around IMG while prospects heading to that year’s scouting group in Indianapolis were wheeled around in golf carts.

“That was great motivation to try and beat them to the next place,” said Mailata.

But his athleticism and size Mailata is now one of the most imposing players in the league at 6-8 and 365 pounds impressed the Eagles enough to invest a seventh round in him that year.

He ended up on injured reserve his first two seasons, never appearing in a game as he continued to learn the nuances of football. But by 2020, Mailata had progressed to the point where he became a starter in one of the game’s most important positions.

“My mindset was to get 1% better every day,” said Mailata, who was ranked the NFL’s fifth best left tackle in 2022 by analytics website Pro Football Focus.

“I think the hardest thing I had to overcome was the expectations I didn’t have (by others), but I thought I did. And you have to go in here to get better every day. How do you do that?

“For me, my biggest goal getting out of the international program was to work twice as hard as an international player than an American player.”

So that’s what Mailata did, routinely staying late after practice while he devoted himself to the tutelage of Jeff Stoutland, an accomplished offensive line coach from Philadelphia who became something of a personal guru.

“So the first time I meet him I know he’s a rugby player. I don’t know if he can play soccer,” Stoutland told USA TODAY Sports when asked about Mailata’s journey. “I work him out and I get very excited. I look at opportunities. Mr. Lurie (Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie) used to say to me, ‘Don’t look now, look two, three years down the road and visualize a little bit what this player could be can be.’ And that’s handy.

“The player has to have certain characteristics that you’re looking for. And when they start piling up, you say, ‘Hmm, maybe we’ve got something here.’ And then you have to evaluate the ability to learn all the things that he needs to learn.

“There was a lot involved.”

And Mailata was a willing learner, soaking up Stoutland’s wisdom as she took crash courses in everything from football terminology to the basics of offensive line play to its intricacies.

Mailata steadily improved.

“He’s probably been one of the most influential coaches I’ve ever had in my life,” Mailata said of Stoutland. “But at critical moments in my career, he was always there to pick me up or take me down again, and he taught me so much. He taught me everything I need to know how to play the position, how to be a good person, how to be a great teammate.”

It worked.

“What I really admire about Jordan is he’s like a protector in a lot of ways,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “Like, that’s his job to protect the quarterback. And then it’s just the way he is as a teammate, he protects his teammates, he loves his teammates, he fights for his teammates. So super important for this team .

“Boys love him, he’s a great footballer.”

And it doesn’t hurt if you can model your game after fellow multi-time All-Pro blockers at center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, and former Eagle Jason Peters, Mailata’s blindside predecessor.

“His path is very unique. I don’t know any other player who has ever really done this. It’s cool to see him go from where he was when he came here to where he is now, it’s cool to see,” said Johnson to the US. TODAY Sports. “I think he’s just at the beginning of what he’s going to be.

“Nobody can really compete with a guy who can move that fast and that big.”

It’s also quite hard to compete with Mailata’s outgoing personality, which parallels his massive body and includes quite a bit of voice.

“Auto-tune helped my career,” he joked on Wednesday.

Still, he delivered quite the performance on the recently released “A Philly Special Christmas,” featuring Johnson and Kelce.

“For me, I’ve always known I can sing,” Mailata told USA TODAY Network in December, adding, “So when people come up to me and say they’re shocked, I just feel like saying, you should need to hear me when I’m drunk.” “I’m even better.” “

Now the goal is to get better and better at football. Mailata adheres to Stoutland’s advice by not commenting on all the recent praise that has been poured out on him, such as the attention he received for knocking out San Francisco 49ers pass rusher and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa in the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s like taking poison,” Mailata says of such compliments

And Stoutland knows that his student still has plenty to learn and needs to clear up contradictions.

“He’s still a young guy who hasn’t played that many games yet,” he said. “I think his ceiling can really develop and improve there by playing the game more and experiencing the situations more.

“I’ve already seen that this year, things that happened to him, maybe he’s defeated. Next time he’s aware of it and reacts faster now.”

As for advice to aspiring NFL stars, especially those with atypical backgrounds like rugby? Mailata offered something.

“If you’re going to do it, man, go all the way,” he said. “Don’t have a plan B. Just give it all you’ve got because it’s not easy. You’re not going to pick it up in a year, I certainly didn’t.”

But having emerged from that pre-draft scrum in 2018, Mailata seems to have a pretty good idea of ​​things heading into the biggest game of his life.

