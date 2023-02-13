A record number of people are taking over the Meridian Center for PWHPA Womens Hockey – Niagara IceDogs





On Friday night, the PHWPA’s Secret Dream Gap Tour was at the Meridian Center in Niagara for game #24 of their 36-game schedule. As part of the OHL Showcase, the top women’s hockey players were on display for this important event to continue the growth of women’s hockey. A few local connections on Team Sonnet, as Alexa Vasko is a St. Catharines native and Brianne Jenner (an Oakville native) grew up playing her little hockey here in Niagara. A few more notable names from the hockey world were also featured, including Hamilton’s Sarah Nurse who appeared on the cover of EA Sports NHL 23, as well as Amanda Kessel, the sibling of longtime NHL player and current Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel. Team Sonnet achieved a 2-7-2 record after losing their last game 6-1 to Team Scotiabank with Abby Roque (6 goals, 4 assists) leading for her team, while Team Adidas came in with a 5-5 record after a 5-1 loss to Team Harveys with Kristin O’Neill (3 goals, 7 assists) leading the way for her side. Starting setups Team Sonnet Team Adidas Abby Roche Sarah Potomak Brianne Jenner Amanda Kessel Alexa Vasco Sarah nurse Erin Ambrose Renato quickly Clare Thompson Jocelyn Larocque Starting Goalkeepers: Erica Howe (Team Sonnet), Maddie Rooney (Team Adidas) Kayla Vespa would divert a perfect pass from Kristin ONeill to open the scoring for Team Adidas and on the next shift, Amanda Kessel would bury one from the slot to extend the lead for Team Adidas in under five minutes of the opening period. Soon after, Kristin O’Neill took a pass and Howe interrupted to put one in on the blocker side, extending Adidas’ lead to three, giving her a multi-point night for the midway point of the opening period. A big pad save from Erica Howe late in the opening period kept the game 3-0 for her side. Shots after the first period favored Team Adidas by an 8-6 aggregate. No goals were scored in the middle period as defensive play and physicality improved, but shots would build from the opening period as it was 19-14 in favor of the visitors. Team Sonnet would have a big chance to open the final period, as Rebecca Leslie went inside in a breakaway, only to be stoned on the backhand by Maddie Rooney to keep the shutout intact. Another mostly neutral zone final as Team Sonnet would draw their goaltender with over two minutes remaining in regulation to give them the extra striker who needed several goals to tie. Kaitlin Willouhby would seal it in the empty net to give Team Adidas the 4-0 lead. Shots 26-25 in favor of Team Adidas and shutout 25 saves for Maddie Rooney. A PWHPA record of 4,301 was attendance on a Friday night in support of women’s hockey. Three stars ADIDAS Maddie Rooney (25 save shutout) ADIDAS Kristin ONeill (1 goal, 1 assist) ADIDAS Kayla Vespa (1 goal, 1 assist) To score 1st Period ADIDAS: K. Vespa (1) A: K. ONeill, L. Stacey ADIDAS: A. Kessel (2) A: S. Potomak, S. Nurse ADIDAS: K. ONeill (4) A: K. Vespa, L. Stacey 3ed Period ADIDAS: K. Willoughby (2) Just empty without help

