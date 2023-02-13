Sports
Livingston County may soon offer more options for pickleball
LIVINGSTON COUNTY Pickleball, a sport that has been gaining popularity for years, really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, with local players scrambling to find jobs and officials scrambling to provide them.
“There’s definitely a need for it. It seems to be an ongoing, growing thing more than anything,” said Steve Fellhauer, recreation manager-sports for the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority.
Howell’s recreation department has four courses and is considering adding six more. It’s a well-known theme with municipalities and private organizations adding jobs, while players often travel outside the province to play.
Pickleball is a racquet sport that relies on reaction time, precision and strategy. According to Sports Imports, the game combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton and is played by people from their teens to their 80s.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 by three fathers Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum to provide a fun pastime for their families, according to USA Pickleball. At the time it was played with a whiffle ball, but today there are perforated plastic balls made specifically for the sport.
“It’s been around in Michigan for 15 or 20 years, but I would say COVID really had a big impact on it because it’s a sport that you can play outside and set up really easily and a lot of people bought nets and paddles and puts them down. up,” said co-owner Wolverine Pickleball of Leslie White.
The Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority recently completed its five-year recreation master plan after surveying residents about their wishes. According to Cheryl Royster, former SELCRA interim director, there was a lot of interest in pickleball courts.
Taking into account the wishes of the public, Royster suggested that people play pickleball at SELCRA’s Meijer Park, 333 Orndorf Drive in Brighton Township.
“We teach classes and we built the pickleball courts a few years ago. We just put the lines in front of it, so it’s not a tennis court per se, where it has a bouncy castle, but it’s an all-purpose court,” she said. “It’s been there for a while, but we haven’t really had much pickleball there yet.”
The Meijerpark has a cement path that has been there since 2001. According to Royster, it was built as a skating/hockey rink, but then it was used for tennis.
Currently there are four pickleball courts. The courts are open from May to October when SELCRA holds events in the park.
“If we have teeball or soccer, we can open that facility to have some pickleball at the same time,” she said. “Pickleball can be on our big field that we have, like a concrete pad and we have portable pickleball nets.”
She said the hours will be posted on the website. In addition, other places have been identified in the master plan where SELCRA plans to add pickleball fields. The cost is estimated at $100,000, so she expects it to take some time.
According to the master plan, there is a 2-acre estate that the Recreation Authority oversees in Green Oak Township, on the northwest corner of Grand River Avenue and Alan Drive. The space can be reconfigured to accommodate up to five tennis courts and 10 pickleball courts, along with a 24-space parking lot.
For those looking for a place to play, here’s an overview of what’s available:
Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority
The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority offers indoor play at the Howell Senior Center, 925 W. Grand River Ave.
According to Fellhauer, the facility has courts that are open all week for people to play.
Fellhauer said they discussed the idea of adding six courts. He said they hope to host tournaments and a youth clinic in the future.
“It’s not a hard game to pick up,” he said.
Pickleball from Plymouth
Plymouth Pickleball, 650 Church St. in Plymouth at PARC Gym.
According to their website, they have “just play” sessions at 10:45am on February 12, 19, and 26, and “learn to play” sessions at 10:30am and 11:45am on Sundays.
Wolverine Pickleball in Ann Arbor
If you’re willing to make the drive to Washtenaw County, Wolverine Pickleball, 119 Jackson Industrial Drive offers leagues.
White and Christy Howden said Wolverine Pickleball has eight courts strictly for sport.
White recommends taking a course before hitting the track.
“We program a lot, which is why we’re so popular because most places that run things just kind of have an open game,” White said. “We teach about 120 people or more per month.”
Wolverine Pickleball is looking to expand with a new $7.5 million 12-court facility with roll-up garage doors, six outdoor sand volleyball courts, bocce ball, corn hole, outdoor lawn games, a pro shop and a beer garden.
White expects the facility to be operational in September.
Oak Pointe Country Club
Oak Pointe Country Club, 4500 Club Drive in Brighton offers pickleball.
According to their website, Denny Dahlman, who has been a member for over 20 years and played collegiate tennis, will be teaching pickleball. Private one-on-one instruction is available, in addition to small and medium groups.
The senior center of Hamburg
The senior center, 10407 Merrill Road, offers two outdoor acrylic courts. They are special courts with fixed lines and nets. The courts are free.
They are building a third court. They hope the court will be ready in the spring.
Hartland Senior Activity Center
The Hartland Senior Center, 9525 E Highland Road, has four dedicated outdoor clay courts. They have landlines and nets. The facility includes amenities including restrooms.
Pinckney Community Schools, Navigator School
According to Pickleheads.com, the school, 2100 E.M-36, offers six asphalt tracks. There are two inside. The lines are permanent and portable nets are available. A one-time fee is required to play. Players have access to toilets.
Search online
For those looking for other places to play pickleball in the state, visit pickleheads. com.
The site offers an interactive search that drops pins near a selected location. Players can click on a pin to see details about a possible play location.
Jacob Livesay, USA Today’s SEO/Evergreen Content Reporter contributed to this story.
Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at [email protected]
|
