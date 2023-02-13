David Warner could be suspended for Travis Head

Australian selectors have reportedly discussed dumping David Warner as India’s test opener and replacing him with Travis Head, who was sensationally suspended last week.

Head, Australia’s in-form batsman of the summer, was left out due to his historic struggles in Asia, before the side was bowled for 177 and 91 in an innings loss at Nagpur.

Not an Australian star, but it is worth noting that Warner made 1 and 10, bringing his Indian average back to 22.16 from nine Tests, while only making 50 once in 14 Test innings.

The The Sydney Morning Herald reports that sources close to the Australian team confirmed to the publication that Head’s replacement had been discussed.

Australian fast bowling great Mitchell Johnson supported that move, writing a column for The West Australian headlined: I would drop David Warner and bring in Travis Head for the second test against India.

Brad Haddin was the first to put forward the idea of ​​betting on Head as an opener, noting that he has trouble starting against spin but can be detrimental against the new ball.

All they could have done is order him to take on the game, he said on Fox Cricket during the first test. Because when he’s set and the spin starts, he’s a completely different player.

After the Test, Michael told Vaughan foxsports.com.au that it was ridiculous to drop Head in the first place.

How Travis Heads isn’t one of the first picks is beyond me, Vaughan said.

What does that say to a player? What does that not only do for him, but for the rest of the team? What do they think? Does this mean that when David Warner comes to England he will not be chosen? That priority is now determined by the selectors.

It just thinks it’s ridiculous.

Nevertheless, Australian coach Andrew McDonald downplayed the change when speaking to reporters on Sunday.

It is a series of four tests. If you feel like your preparation was good and the way you want to go about it is good, then you have to stick to that again, McDonald said.

If you shift and try to change too much, then as a touring team you get lost. We’ve seen teams come to Australia and try to do the same.

We must commit ourselves to what we want to achieve.

McDonald said changes could be made overall, citing the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc from injury.

Nevertheless, he insisted his team need to reinvest in the clear vision it had before the first test.

We feel it can work and the players in the dressing room are well suited to the challenges ahead, he said.

McDonald said he also expects conditions in India to remain extreme, which could affect Heads’ potential to return to the XI.

We valued the skills of others in those extreme conditions, McDonald said.

I think the point of discussion we went through in the process will be different than afterwards. And the hindsight is that those people you’re going to compare the competition for (its) place nearby didn’t perform as we probably expected.

He (head) had other thoughts about that and that’s fair enough. And he has the right to think differently with others.