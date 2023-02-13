Sports
David Warner could be suspended for Travis Head
Australian selectors have reportedly discussed dumping David Warner as India’s test opener and replacing him with Travis Head, who was sensationally suspended last week.
Head, Australia’s in-form batsman of the summer, was left out due to his historic struggles in Asia, before the side was bowled for 177 and 91 in an innings loss at Nagpur.
Not an Australian star, but it is worth noting that Warner made 1 and 10, bringing his Indian average back to 22.16 from nine Tests, while only making 50 once in 14 Test innings.
The The Sydney Morning Herald reports that sources close to the Australian team confirmed to the publication that Head’s replacement had been discussed.
Watch Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
READ MORE
SELECTION STATE OF PLAY: Aussies face Starc truth as Warner shock looms
Uncapped Aussie bolter on brink of shock Test debut after last-minute call-up
INDIA VIEW: No going back: Aussies ripped to shreds after tasting their own medicine
India destroys Australia in first Test | 03:20
Australian fast bowling great Mitchell Johnson supported that move, writing a column for The West Australian headlined: I would drop David Warner and bring in Travis Head for the second test against India.
Brad Haddin was the first to put forward the idea of betting on Head as an opener, noting that he has trouble starting against spin but can be detrimental against the new ball.
All they could have done is order him to take on the game, he said on Fox Cricket during the first test. Because when he’s set and the spin starts, he’s a completely different player.
After the Test, Michael told Vaughan foxsports.com.au that it was ridiculous to drop Head in the first place.
How Travis Heads isn’t one of the first picks is beyond me, Vaughan said.
What does that say to a player? What does that not only do for him, but for the rest of the team? What do they think? Does this mean that when David Warner comes to England he will not be chosen? That priority is now determined by the selectors.
It just thinks it’s ridiculous.
Nevertheless, Australian coach Andrew McDonald downplayed the change when speaking to reporters on Sunday.
It is a series of four tests. If you feel like your preparation was good and the way you want to go about it is good, then you have to stick to that again, McDonald said.
If you shift and try to change too much, then as a touring team you get lost. We’ve seen teams come to Australia and try to do the same.
We must commit ourselves to what we want to achieve.
AB: What’s going on?! | 01:35
McDonald said changes could be made overall, citing the return of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc from injury.
Nevertheless, he insisted his team need to reinvest in the clear vision it had before the first test.
We feel it can work and the players in the dressing room are well suited to the challenges ahead, he said.
McDonald said he also expects conditions in India to remain extreme, which could affect Heads’ potential to return to the XI.
We valued the skills of others in those extreme conditions, McDonald said.
I think the point of discussion we went through in the process will be different than afterwards. And the hindsight is that those people you’re going to compare the competition for (its) place nearby didn’t perform as we probably expected.
He (head) had other thoughts about that and that’s fair enough. And he has the right to think differently with others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/australia-vs-india-cricket-news-second-test-selections-david-warner-could-be-axed-for-travis-head/news-story/f802c80ac09b9f8cb2cfb3e1c912dd58
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]nternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India-2023 on February 13
- David Warner could be suspended for Travis Head
- Gen Z is ditching the office dress code
- Spy balloon breaks trigger with US wanted by Xi Jinping
- Erdogan faces major challenge as earthquake changes Turkey’s election scene
- Students and educators participate in Inclusion Project Retreat at Jamestown 4-H
- ‘Un-Google, impatient and failing’: Google employees aren’t happy with CEO Sundar Pichai
- Mark Pomerantz says his book won’t make ‘the slightest bit of difference’ in case against Trump
- Check Medan City Planning, President Jokowi: Will Create Big Changes
- Rihanna is pregnant, rep confirms after Super Bowl halftime show – The Hollywood Reporter
- Women’s Golf finished sixth after the opening round of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Wins Super Bowl Weekend Box Office | Entertainment