Eagles RB Trey Sermon continues Ohio State Football Super Bowl streak





Trey Sermon will continue a streak for Ohio State Football Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles running back will be the Buckeyes’ lone representative in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night. The sermon marks the second straight season in which at least one Ohio State football player will play for a Super Bowl ring after Eli Apple, Vonn Bell, Isaiah Prince, Sam Hubbard, along with Buckeye transfer Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals lost having the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. CJ Stroud No. 1 choice?CBS Sports 2023 NFL mock draft ranks Ohio State QB CJ Stroud as No. 1 overall pick Ohio State Football News:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Kansas City Chiefs ended a six Super Bowl run in which an AFC or NFC champion had at least one former Ohio State player, which began after the 2014 game between the Seattle Seahawks and The Denver Broncos. Trey Sermon didn’t have much playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles Sermon, who spent one season with the Buckeyes, was picked up by the Eagles on waivers in September after being picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round in 2021. But Sermon said he learned a lot from his time in Columbus. “It was special just to be there,” Sermon said. “We were talented across the board, and I really think I’ve developed as a player and continue to develop my knowledge of the game. That was really important to me in my last year there. It really showed in those games. “ Sermon rushed in just one game this season for the Eagles, recording 19 yards on two carries in five snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also recorded three snaps against the Arizona Cardinals. After spending a season in coach Tony Alford’s room after three seasons in Oklahoma, Sermon recorded 870 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. “Proud of you Trey and good luck tomorrow my man,” responded to Ohio State Football’s Twitter post about Sermon. In three years with the Sooners, Sermon recorded 2,076 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, including 13 on the season in 2018. Ohio State football schedule 2023 Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like. Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

September 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

September 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

October 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

October 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

November 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

