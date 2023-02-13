Augustana women’s tennis tops Colorado Mesa and Nebraska Kearney





KEARNEY, Neb. The Augustana women’s tennis team defeated Colorado Mesa 5-0 and Nebraska Kearney 4-2 this weekend in Kearney, Nebraska. With the wins, Augustana is 4-0 in doubles. Citable “It was another strong weekend for the women,” says head coach Augustana Mark Kurtz said. “We beat a good Colorado Mesa team (Saturday) and then got a very good win today against a strong Nebraska Kearney team on the road. “I was really happy with how we started the game with very strong doubles from all our teams. It’s always nice to get the double and have that momentum in singles. In singles we knew we were going to have some tough games , but we really controlled our emotions and stayed mentally strong all day. The women were amazing today!” Within the Matchup Final: Augustana 5, Colorado Mesa 0

Records: Augustana (3-0), Colorado Mesa (2-4)

Series: Augustana leads 1-0 Resume Single people Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) def. Makenna Livingston, 6-1, 6-1 Senem Okay (AU) def. Macy Richards, 6-4, 6-1 Alexandra Kistanova (AU) unfinished v Halle Romero, 6-3, 2-5 (unfinished) Laura Arce Viyra (AU) def. Julianna Campos, 6-0, 6-3 Margaret Chouliara (AU Unfinished v Furin Paige 0-6, 5-3 (Unfinished) Gabriel Jancikova (AU) def. Kristen Thomas, 6-2, 6-2 Doubles No. 11 Florentina Hadjigeorgiou/ Senem Okay (AU) def. Makenna Livingston/Macy Richards 7-6 Alexandra Kistanova / Gabriel Jancikova (AU) def. Halle Romero/Paige Furin 6-2 Laura Arce Viyra / Emily Granson (AU) defeated Julianna Campos/Kristen Thomas 6-2 Within the Matchup Finals: Augustana 4, Nebraska Kearney 2

Records: Augustana (4-0), MSU Denver (8-1)

Series: Augustana leads 8-1 Resume Single people Florentia Hadjigeorgiou (AU) def. Jasmine Zamorano, 6-2, 6-3 Melissa Becerra (UNK) degreasing Alexandra Kistanova 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Narinda Ranaivo (UNK) defeated Senem Okay 7-5, 7-5 Laura Arce Viyra (AU) unfinished v Alexis Bernthal, 4-6, 6-0, 1-1 (unfinished) Gabriel Jancikova (AU) def. Masha Hatouka, 7-6, 6-3 Margaret Chouliara (AU) def. Merci Hood 6-0, 6-0 Doubles No. 11 Florentia Hadjigeorgiou / Senem Okay (AU) unfinished v. Zamereno/Beccara, 5-4 Alexandra Kistanova / Gabriel Jancikova (AU) defeated Masha Hatouka/Narindra Ranaivo 6-4 Laura Arce Viyra / Emily Granson (AU) def. Alexis Bernthal/Merc Hood 6-2 Next one Augustana opens the home action this weekend across from Sioux Falls on Saturday at 10 a.m. After that, the Vikings will host Washburn on Sunday at 10 a.m. Both matches will take place at the Huether Match Pointe indoor facility. GoAugie.com Read the full article

