Bengals retain Brian Callahan, Dan Pitcher around Joe Burrow in 2023





The Bengal from Cincinnati retain all of their key offensive coaches around Joe Burrow in 2023 after assistants explore opportunities with other teams. That confirms The Athletics Paul Dehner Jr.offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will return to once again help head coach Zac Taylor orchestrate the offense. Pitcher got looks as offensive coordinator and the Bengals gave him an overtime to go against other teams. Callahan interviewed for the head coaching gigs in Indianapolis and Arizona before becoming informed late in the process that he was out of the running. At the time of writing, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo remains a final contender for the Arizona job, so it’s not yet a total win for the Bengals. Both Callahan and Pitcher remain highly regarded in the league, so outside jobs will keep knocking for years to come. The pitcher is still seen as the one to promote Cincinnati if Callahan leaves, but that’s no guarantee with the interest both teams continue to receive from other teams. Although, for now? Another rare bit of continuity for the Burrow-focused attack. More Latest News! Should Bengals consider reuniting with Carl Lawson if Jets scrap DE? Bengals WR Trent Taylor won the table tennis tournament and did a wild backflip Bengals get a new name in a creative 2023 NFL mock draft Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

