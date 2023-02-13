Travis Kelce: College football career, stats, highlights, records





Part





Before becoming one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce learned the position after a transition from quarterback at Cincinnati. Here’s more about Kelce’s college career. The data on Travis Kelce School:Cincinnati

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-6

Weight: 260 lbs

Years active: 2008-12 Here are Kelce’s college career stats. YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD QUICK AT RUSH YDS RUSH TDS Pass Comp Pass Yds PASS TDs 2008 RED SHIRT – – – – – – – – – – 2009 11 1 3 3.0 0 8 47 2 0 0 0 2010 DNP – – – – – – – – – – 2011 11 13 150 11.5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2012 13 45 722 16.0 8 0 0 0 1 39 1 Career 35 59 875 14.8 10 8 47 2 1 39 1 Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, signed with Cincinnati over-offers including Akron, Eastern Michigan and more, per 247Sports. Kelce began his collegiate career at quarterback before moving up to tight end. Travis Kelce scores on a college trick play (2012) pic.twitter.com/YJqcrmRpfB Autumn 11 (@Autumn_Eleven) January 30, 2020 What kind of prospect was Kelce in high school? Kelce was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Kelce was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports, but won All-Lake Erie honors after his senior year at quarterback. Kelce finished his senior year 103–198 passing for 1,523 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. #NFL All-Pro Travis Kelces high school reel was impressive, but let’s see his versatility during the #chefs 2019 Week 4 matchup against the #Lions He has a knack for finding open teammates #TBT https://t.co/Rx5S4j4Smh pic.twitter.com/B6q80V1DWO Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) July 8, 2021 What was Kelce’s college record? Kelce and Cincinnati finished a combined 32-7 during his three seasons played of his collegiate career. Kelce was redshirted during the 2008 season and did not play during the 2010 season due to a team rule violation. Those seasons are not included in the combined win-loss total. Kelce finished 2-1 in bowl games, losing in his only appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl (Sugar) in 2009. .@tkelce‘s brother Jason Kelce saved his career after being kicked off his college team for smoking weed: I tossed and tossed this scholarship like it meant nothing to me. I had to grow up. pic.twitter.com/O9TlnawD3X Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 5, 2021 Records set by Kelce Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings Kelce compiled in college: 1st in Cincinnati for single season in tight end yards (722) What awards has Kelce won in college? Here are the awards and honors Kelce won in college: First Team All Big-East (2012) The only recorded pass of Travis Kelce’s (No. 18) college career at Cincinnati, a 39-yard touchdown to QB Brendon Kay. pic.twitter.com/pdBDiqgrXy Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 8, 2021 Stan Becton joined NCAA.com in 2021 and has since served as an FCS, track and field, cross country and HBCU beat reporter. He has covered numerous NCAA Championships, including the FCS Championship, DI Track & Field Championships, and Men’s Frozen Four. In addition, he covered the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Stan graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, earned a degree in professional writing, and played football as a five-year letterman. You can follow him on Twitter @stan_becton. The views expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member agencies. The 57 Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball With the 2020 Cy Young Award ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, we’ve gathered a list of 57 MLB Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball. One CyYoung standout from each decade will be featured and include a brief recap of their college career. READ MORE The college football teams, conferences, and coaches who have something to prove in Week 1 Here are some of the best storylines in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, starting with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. READ MORE Oscar Robertson: College Basketball Stats, Best Moments, Quotes Here’s everything you need to know about Oscar Robertson’s college career at Cincinnati. READ MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2023-02-12/travis-kelce-college-football-career-stats-highlights-records The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos