Women’s Tennis Waterfall at Lamar





BEAUMONTE The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team lost 6-1 to the Lamar Cardinals (LU) at Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center on Sunday. Lamar (2-4) took the 1-0 lead after securing the double with 6-2 and 6-3 wins in the first and third flights respectively. UTRGV (0-3) junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomores Marjorie Souza achieved a 6-2 victory in the No. 2 double flight. The Cardinals had singles wins over No. 6Megan do,number 5elena rubioand no. 1Femka Tjon A Joeto get the match win. Souza pulled off a solid 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory in the No. 3 flight to put the Vaqueros on the board. freshman Yaiza Vazquez pushed her No. 4 match to three sets, butMargarita Roshkaheld on for the 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Junior Isabelle Bahr was competitive in the No. 2 match and bounced back after dropping the first set 3-6 to win the second 6-3. The third frame againstNoelia Lorcastarted tight, but Lorca came away with the 6-3 win to take the overall score to 6-1. UTRGV is back on the road February 17-18 for games at Southwestern and at Texas State. Complete results

Singles (6, 5, 3, 1, 4, 2) 1. Femke Tjon A Joe (LU) defeated. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-4

2. Defeats Noelia Lorca (LU). Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

3. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Ana Jolic (LU) 7-6 (5), 6-2

4. Margarita Roshka (LU) defeated. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

5. Elena Rubio (LU) final Daniela Rosenberger (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-3

6. Defeats Megan Do (LU). Stephanie Wilke (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-3 Doubles (2, 1, 3) 1. Femke Tjon A Joe/Margaret Roshka (LU) def. Leah Karren / Daniela Rosenberger (UTRGV) 6-2

2. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Noelia Lorca, Ana Jolic (LU) 6-2

3. Defeats Jayci Wong/Saloni Tamang (LU). Kristyna Mamicova / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 6-3

