Dominant in Davis-Stanford University Athletics





DAVIS, California – No. 1 Stanford remained undefeated after taking a pair of convincing wins at the Aggie Invite on Sunday, beating host No. 17 UC Davis 16-3 and No. 11 Pacific 19-7. No. 1 Stanford remained undefeated after taking a pair of convincing wins at the Aggie Invite on Sunday, beating host No. 17 UC Davis 16-3 and No. 11 Pacific 19-7. Stanford (8-0) received balanced contributions across the board, with 12 different players scoring in the win over the Aggies, while seven found the cage in the nightcap against the Tigers. The defense was once again on point and has now held their opponent scoreless for at least eight minutes in five of their eight games this season. The Cardinal returns to action February 24-26 with an appearance at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, California. No. 1 Stanford 16, No. 17 UC Davis 3 Arias Fishers three goals led to a balanced offensive line as 12 different players scored in a 16-3 victory over UC Davis. Maggie Hawkins And Ella Woodhead scored two goals each for the Cardinal, who used a 10–0 scoreline in the second and third periods to take the lead. Stanford had a slight advantage of 31-26 shots, but converted at a clip of 51.6 percent compared to UC Davis’s 11.5 percent percentage. Leading 5-2 after the first period, Stanford built a 10-2 lead going into halftime Skyler Jones after a power play. UC Davis was held scoreless until three seconds remained in the third period, while Stanford scored four more in the final quarter. Maya Avital started before it gave way to Jackie King who came in with just over three minutes left in the third period. Stanford Goals: Arias Fischer 3, Maggie Hawkins 2, Ella Woodhead 2, Eleanor Facey 1, Jenna Flynn 1, Skyler Jones 1, Kate Lyons 1, Ryan Neushul 1, Jewel Roemer 1, Lexi Roewell 1, Sophia Sanders 1, Sophie Wallace 1. No. 1 Stanford 16, No. 17 UC Davis 3 Jenna Flynn And Jewel Roemer scored four goals each as Stanford cruised to a 19-7 victory over Pacific. Six different players provided multiple goals for the Cardinal, who outscored the Tigers 29-22 and converted three of five penalty kick opportunities. Stanford set the tone early on, running out to a 6-1 lead after the first period before building an 11-3 tie by halftime. Roemer’s successful penalty kick at 7:02 of the third period gave the Cardinal his first double-digit lead at 13-3. Maya Avital played the first three quarters before Jackie King covered the fourth. Stanford Goals: Jenna Flynn 4, Jewel Roemer 4, Arias Fischer 3, Maggie Hawkins 3, Ryan Neushul 2, Sophie Wallace 2, Kate Lyons 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/2/12/womens-water-polo-dominant-in-davis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos