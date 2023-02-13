The brutal act that rubbed salt into Australia’s wounds





Nagpur: India’s curators have made Australia even worse with what could be read as a brutal act of gaming that has amplified the challenges of touring life for the visitors. VCA Stadium ground staff thwarted Australia’s training plans for training in the center of the wicket on what would have been a fourth-day test pitch by watering the course just hours after being given permission to use it. They also watered the nets, forcing Australia to cancel an impromptu training session on Sunday. The Australians thought India were too good in the first Test. Credit:Getty Images A source in the Australian camp said the team submitted the request to the state federation right after the innings and defeat of 132 runs, which they believed had been accepted. Either the message did not reach the ground crew or it was ignored as the ground crew spent the afternoon spraying the Test Strip and applying dirt to the practice wickets at the side of the square.

The moisture on the track made it unsuitable for Australia’s training session on a worn pitch. With no tour match for the series, the Australians have yet to adapt to the vastly different conditions in India and are looking for any chance of a hit ahead of the second test starting in Delhi on Friday. Nagpur’s curators answered their country’s call by producing a controversial custom-made spider-friendly pitch on which Australia’s batters were completely outplayed by India’s spider masters. The pitch was less trouble for the batters from India, however, who amassed 400 with a century from Rohit Sharma and half-centuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, while Australian veteran Nathan Lyon had little impact compared to his rival tweakers. While there is some bewilderment in the squad, these are the types of nuisance Australia knows will come their way in their bid to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They are not the first Australian team to have the rug pulled under them. A center wicket net had been organized for Stuart MacGill at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium in 1998, but on hearing what had been arranged a senior BCCI official promptly ordered the groundsman to water the pitch, stating that they were not to help Australia.

