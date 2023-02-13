Jalen Hurts: Football Career, Stats, Highlights, Records

Former Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was once No. 1 on the depth chart in a quarterback room that also featured Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, each of whom would become a Heisman Trophy finalist and NFL starter in Week 1 of the season 2021. Following his transfer to Oklahoma, Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jalen Hurts’ college career.

The vital signs on Jalen Hurts

Schools: Alabama, Oklahoma

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-1

Weight: 218 lbs

Years active: 2016-19

Here are Jalen Hurts career stats in college. Scroll right to see full stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % Recruit ALREADY TD int judgement 2016 15 240 382 62.8 2,780 7.3 23 9 139.1 2017 14 154 255 60.4 2,081 8.2 17 1 150.2 2018 13 51 70 72.9 765 10.9 8 2 196.7 2019 14 237 340 69.7 3,851 11.3 32 8 191.2 Career 56 682 1,047 67.4 9,477 9.1 80 20 162.6

Where did Jalen Hurts go to college?

Jalen Hurts enrolled with Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback for two seasons, before playing as the team’s backup as a junior. He then transferred to Oklahoma for his final season, where he replaced Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Hurts produced a Heisman finalist season of their own.

What kind of prospect was Jalen Hurts in high school?

Hurts was ranked the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the recruiting class of 2016, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and a top-200 prospect nationally. He chose Alabama over Mississippi State and Texas A&M, among others.

What was Jalen Hurts’ college record?

In games Jalen Hurts appeared in college, his teams went a combined 51-5. In each of his first three seasons in college, his team lost only once and he appeared in seven career College Football Playoff games.

Records set by Jalen Hurts

Here are Hurts’ records and statistical rankings in college:

One of 17 players in FBS history to rush for 40 touchdowns and pass for 40 career touchdowns

One of 24 players in FBS history to pass and score 200 points by rushing/receiving in a career

One of 35 quarterbacks in FBS history to throw at least 2,000 yards in a season and rush for 1,000 yards

One of 47 quarterbacks in FBS history to throw at least 4,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in a career

Lowest single-season interception percentage in Alabama history (min. 100 attempts): 0.39 percent (2017)

Most passing yards in Alabama history on a debut as a starting quarterback: 287 yards

Most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback in Oklahoma history: 1,298 yards

1st in Alabama history in total offensive play in a season: 573 games (2016)

2nd in Alabama history in career total offense per game: 181.0 yards

2nd in Oklahoma history in single-game passing efficiency rating: 308.49 (October 19, 2019 v. Baylor)

2nd in Oklahoma history in passing an efficiency rating (min. 200 attempts): 191.20

3rd in Alabama history in total touchdowns in a season: 36 touchdowns (2016)

3rd in Alabama history in career total touchdowns: 71 touchdowns

3rd in Alabama history in starting quarterback wins: 26 wins

3rd in Oklahoma history in season completion percentage: .697 (2019)

4th in Alabama history in career win percentage as a starting quarterback: .929

4th in Alabama history in total offense in a game: 447 yards (November 12, 2016)

4th in Alabama history in total offense in a season: 3,734 yards (2016)

4th in Alabama history in career total offense: 6,670 yards

5th in Oklahoma history in total offense in a game: 508 yards (September 1, 2019 v. Houston)

T-6th at Oklahoma in rushing touchdowns in a season: 20 touchdowns

8th in Oklahoma history in passing yards in a season: 3,851 yards (2019)

10th in FBS history in single-season passing efficiency: 191.2 (2019)

10th in FBS history in passing yards per attempt: 9.06 yards

12th in Oklahoma history in rushing yards in a season: 1,298 yards

18th in FBS history in total offense in a season: 5,149 yards (2019)

21st in FBS history in career passing efficiency: 162.7

23rd in Alabama history in rushing yards: 1,976 rushing yards

What were some of Jalen Hurts’ best games in college?

Hurts played in 56 games in his college career and the teams he played on made the College Football Playoff every season, so there are countless games to choose from to highlight his best performance in college.

Here are some of Hurts’ most notable performances in college:

Alabama 38, Western Kentucky 10 | September 10, 2016

Hurts first started in the second game of his college career, throwing for two touchdowns and 287 yards against Western Kentucky, the latter of which was a school record for yards passing on a debut as a starter. It was the beginning of Alabama’s Jalen Hurts era, which ended with him becoming one of the winningest quarterbacks in school history in terms of wins and winning percentage.

Alabama 31, Mississippi State 24 | Nov 19, 11, 2017

Alabama arrived in Starkville, Mississippi, with a 9-0 record and the Bulldogs at 7-2. The Crimson Tide was in an intended pun. Mississippi State scored first on a touchdown run by Aeris Williams in the first quarter and the Bulldogs led 7–0, 14–7, 21–17, 24–17. But with 25 seconds left, Hurts found DeVonta Smith, you know, that guy who would win a Heisman for the game-winning touchdown a few years later. 31-24. It wasn’t Hurts’ best game, but he threw the winning score on the road and ran for another.

Alabama eventually lost to Auburn and missed out on the SEC championship that season (but the Crimson Tide still made it to and won the College Football Playoff), but Hurts’ late-game heroics held Alabama’s record perfectly for 10 games.

Alabama 35, Georgia 28 | December 1, 2018

In a scene fit for a Hollywood movie script, Hurts replaced the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who had replaced Hurts in the previous season’s CFP National Championship and led the team to a national championship, and Hurts then led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter when Alabama won. 35-28 over Georgia after trailing 28-14 in the third quarter.

The win propelled Alabama to a 13–0 record entering the playoffs and that wouldn’t have been possible without Hurts’ 7-for-9 pass for 82 yards and a touchdown pass, as he ran for another .

Oklahoma 49, Houston 31 | September 1, 2019

In his first game with Oklahoma after moving from Alabama, all Hurts did was account for six total touchdowns, three throws and three rushes as he completed 87 percent of his 23 pass attempts while running for a career-high 176 yards at 11 yards per attempt. He had a total offense of 508 yards, which put him firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation from Week 1.

What awards did Jalen Hurts win in college?

These are the awards and honors Hurts won in college:

AP SEC Newcomer of the Year 2016

2016 SEC Freshman of the Year

2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2016 First Team All-SEC

2017 national champion

2018 Sugar Bowl Outstanding Player Award

2019 First Team All-Big 12

2019 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year

What did people say about Jalen Hurts?

Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, after Alabama defeated Kentucky in 2016: “He actually came up to me and told us to calm down. He’s one of those guys. I think he’s the Jameis Winston guy. Just like he’s really cool when things go wrong , he’s like, ‘Take it easy, take it easy and let’s just move on.’ And I answered him, “You’re right, let’s play.”

Alabama coach Nick Sabanon Alabama’s offense after a win over Arkansas: “It works well for us, that’s when we play the best. Our quarterback is very well suited to it, and I think we did a good job as a staff that developed the system where it is perhaps a little more efficient than when we started it a few years ago.”

Sabanafter Alabama beat LSU 10-0 in 2016: “He has great balance. I don’t think the stage is too big for him. He expects a lot from himself and we expect a lot from him because he plays a role that has a huge responsibility. He handled that very, very well.”

Former Alabama security guard Ross Piersbacherafter Alabama defeated Mississippi State in 2016, “In practice, he’ll swing it. It’s nice to see him do that in a game. I think that’s good for his confidence.”

Former Alabama tight end Hale Hentgesafter Alabama beat Fresno State in 2017, “He’s been letting us know from the start, ‘Hey guys, we need to play better this week. And we did.’

Sabanafter Hurts entered the 2018 SEC Championship to lead Alabama to a come-from-behind victory over Georgia, “I’ve probably never been more proud of a player like Jalen.”

Sabancontinued, “It’s unprecedented to have a guy who’s won as many games as he’s won… starting out as a freshman, losing just a few games in the time he was the starter, and then all of a sudden he’s not more the quarterback. How do you handle that? How do you handle that? You have to have tremendous class and character to put the team first, knowing that your situation isn’t what it used to be.”

Former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson, after Alabama’s 2018 SEC Championship: “Going into the game, I said to Dylan Moses, ‘Man, it’s like deja vu.’ I was like, ‘Watch him go in and bring us back and win the game.’ I knew he was going to do that and I’m pretty sure everyone else did too.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Rileyafter Hurts’ Oklahoma debut: “He played well. There were things he could do better, but I thought he captured the moment well. You could tell he was definitely in it. I’m sure he would have done some nerves, but he managed to manage them well.”

Houston coach Dana Holgorsenafter Houston fell to Oklahoma in the 2019 season opener: “Four years ago they were good. A year later they were the best offense in college football. A year later, with a new quarterback, they are the best offense in college football. One year later, with a new quarterback, they looked the same to me.”