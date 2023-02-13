Wu Yibing becomes the first Chinese man to win the ATP title with Dallas’ triumph





Wu Yibing became the first man from China to win an ATP title on Sunday when he held off home hero John Isner 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 7-6(12) in a thrilling final to claim the Dallas Open. China’s men have barely made an impact in tennis’ elite circuit, but 23-year-old Wu’s breakthrough could inspire future generations in the East Asian country. Before this week, no Chinese man had ever reached a tour-level final in the professional era or defeated a top 10 opponent. Wu, from the eastern city of Hangzhou, has done both, after he upset US number eight in the world Taylor Fritz in the semifinals in Dallas. I made history here for my country and for my home, Wu said at the award ceremony. I am very proud of myself and especially thanks to all the fans and my team who came here to support. I couldn’t do this without one of you. Against Isner, a seasoned tour professional with 16 titles and one of the most feared services, Wu had to earn the right to make history. Isner hit 44 aces and held match point as Wu served to stay in the second set at 6-5. After 22 straight points went with serve in the final tiebreak, Wu forced Isner to push the ball long, making the game one minute short of three hours. I don’t know how many match points I had, I’m sure it’s a lot, Isner said. I swear I thought I won the game a few times… Sports can be brutal. He is an incredible ball striker and a very good talent. On Monday, Wu became the second Chinese man to crack the world top 100 and is now expected to rise to 58. While he showed promise as a junior, Wu had to be patient during a string of injuries that saw him dropped from all tennis circuits in 2020-2021. Wu, who was outside the top 1,000 last April, qualified for the US Open and won two major draws, becoming the first Chinese man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1938. China’s women have had much more success in top-flight tennis, with retired Li Na becoming the country’s first Grand Slam winner at Roland Garros in 2011 and adding another major title at the Australian Open in 2014. But a new generation of men’s players is starting to make its mark, including world No. 92 Zhang Zhizhen and 18-year-old Shang Juncheng, who became the first pro-era Chinese man to win a major-draw at last month’s Australian Open. .

