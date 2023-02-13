Sports
UNI softball stumbles on final day of Doc Halverson Classic
CEDARFALLS, Iowa — It was a two game story for the Panthers as they finished the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic with losses to Iowa State and South Dakota.
UNI took an early lead against the Cyclones, but two big offensive innings for Iowa State gave the Panthers an 8–2 loss. In the final game of the tournament, UNI went down early, but had a five-run third inning to take a comfortable lead. But the Coyotes had back-to-back four-run innings that put the game just out of reach for the Panthers.
GAME 1 | State of Iowa, 8-2
It was a fast start to UNI’s first game of the day, as both teams had a three-up and three-down first inning. The Cyclones had similar results in the second, but the Panther offense started to click in the bottom of the inning. First baseman Daryn Lamprecht started the inning with a ground-rule double, which was followed by a walk for the second baseman Taylor Hogan and designated player Hannah Kelly.
After Kelley’s walk outfielder Sammy Moss shorted a single that was intended to be a fielder’s pick. But Iowa State’s shortstop missed the tap on Hogan going from second to third for the third out. The shortstop error gave Daryn Lamprecht time to head home for the first run of the match.
But the Cyclones answered back in the top of the third with four runs on three hits by the starting pitcher Samantha Heyer. The Panthers would fight their way out of the inning with an infield and outfield out. UNI would get its only other run of the game in the bottom of the third as catcher Alexis Pupillo walked and Lamprecht singled to center left.
With runners on the corners, short stop Kylee Sanders hit a fielder’s choice RBI into the infield. The fielder’s choice brought home Pupillo for her second collegiate run scored. The Panthers loaded the bases shortly thereafter, but two quick outs ended the possible UNI rally.
The Panthers would not find home plate again, as Iowa State added four more runs in the top of the fifth. UNI got two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, but two strikeouts and a long flyout ended the Panthers’ best chance to add more runs.
GAME 2 | South Dakota, 9-6
While the UNI offense struggled to get going against Iowa State, the Panther offense had an inning boom in their second game against the Coyotes. South Dakota had its first run of the game in four at bats during the first inning. UNI had three players reach base in five at bats in the bottom of the inning, but didn’t bring in anyone.
That wouldn’t be the case in the bottom of the third, as the entire line-up had an at bat. A lead-off single by Moss propelled the Panthers to the tying run, especially after Moss stole second base. Sanders walked in her at bat and set up an outfielder Believe Standerski for a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position. Another sacrifice play from Pupillo to right field brought home Moss for the tying run.
UNI scored two more runs three at bats later when a throwing error by the Coyotes third baseman put Lamprecht on first base. And a held third strike by South Dakota’s catcher loaded the bases. With the bases loaded, Kelley singled long into rightfield for Sanders and Lamprecht to score.
Hogan scored right after that at third base Brooke Cutter singled to center. With Snider on first and pinch runner Maggie Erpelding in third, Snider took advantage of a long ball to steal second. Snider was then able to advance to third base and score Erpelding, as the Coyotes’ second baseman overturned third base while trying to get the final out.
The Panthers’ scoring tear would end up as a designated player Addison McElrath struckout the last out of the inning. South Dakota loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning but starting pitcher Kailyn Packard worked his way out of trouble with a strikeout and a lineout. But the Coyotes wouldn’t waste a bases loaded twice in a row, as they scored four in the fifth to tie the game.
UNI didn’t answer in the bottom as they had three quick outs. South Dakota took the lead in the next inning, finding runs on leading-edge Panther errors and a passed ball in six at bats. UNI came out of the sixth as a pitcher Samantha Heyer struckout two consecutive batters after being replaced Anna Wischnowski.
The Panthers added their last run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Snider led off with a double to left, then stole third base not long after. Outfielder Madison Parks was then able to move to the middle and send Snider home for her only run of the day. UNI put two on base in the second, but couldn’t find another hit in the loss.
NEXT ONE:
The Panthers are given a week and a half to regroup from the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic before hitting the road. UNI will make a stopover in Tennessee for a single game with Austin Peay State before a two-week Georgia swing.
