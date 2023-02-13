The Women’s Premier League auction will send women’s T20 cricket into a new stratosphere

A new era of women’s cricket is dawning tonight.

No, we are not talking about the T20 World Cup in Cape Town. Instead, our attention has really been caught by the first auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) taking place over 8,000 kilometers away in India.

Starting at 8pm AEDT on Monday night, fans around the world will be able to tune in to the auction to be held in Mumbai where 409 players will go under the hammer.

Over 1,500 players applied to be shortlisted for the draft and 28 Australians made the cut.

However, some are expected to miss out as there are 90 spots available in the five starting teams, the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Warriors and only 30 of these will be allocated to foreign players.

Each side may field up to four foreign players in their eleven and some may even field five if one of those players is from an associated country.

But for the selected players, the money can be life-changing.

The franchises spent more than $800 million to secure their teams, while the five-year broadcast rights were sold to Viacom for $167 million.

Australia’s entire 15-man T20 World Cup squad is on the WPL auction list. ( Getty: Jan Kruger )

Six Australians Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Darcie Brown have entered at the maximum reserve price for the equivalent of $86,500.

The six Australians in the next reserve, worth $69,400, are Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Most of the Australian package costs $52,000.

These candidates are Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Stella Campbell, Holly Ferling, Kim Garth and Anesu Mushangwe.

Adelaide Strikers rookie and WBBL08 champion Mushangwe is actually a Zimbabwean cricketer, living in South Australia with a residence permit and approved by Cricket Australia to take part in the draft.

Beth Mooney recently won her second Belinda Clark award at the 2023 Australia Cricket Awards. ( AAP: Steven Markham )

And finally, the only two Australian players on the list (other than Mushangwe) not capped internationally are Laura Harris and Tess Flintoff, who are up for grabs at the $17,300 base reserve price.

As expected, there has been a lot of discussion about the value of these players and whether some of the talent has been entered correctly.

Speaking on the ABC’s Beamsy and Britt podcast, former Australian legspinner Kristen Beams argued that Beth Mooney should have been bumped to the top, while Brisbane Heat power hitter Laura Harris would probably be one of the most in-demand players despite her base. minimum price.

Laura Harris is known among WBBL fans as a tough hitter. ( Getty: Sarah Reed )

“Beth Mooney in the second level, you’re kidding,” Beams said.

“She should be at the top level. I don’t know who advises her, but Moons, you definitely should be there, I don’t see how she would be anywhere but the top.

“The second for me is that I think Laura Harris is an absolute bargain.

“Harris would be an incredibly good opportunity not only to get picked up, but also to be the player that multiple teams are competing for.

“She really is a fit for purpose player, and having someone in that mid-field who can score big runs with very few balls will be a real advantage.

“If you think about the best players, most of them will be in the top three or four in the order, so I think there’s a gap for a middle class batsman and someone like Laura Harris could be the player everyone needs has.”

There was also some confusion over who made the shortlist and who didn’t, with some players making the cut in the twilight of their careers and other prominent WBBL stars missing out.

This suggests that international caps, fame and marketability seem to have been favored, rather than any real analysis of their recent performance or potential.

In this regard, Beams alluded to the rushed nature of the inaugural season and said she suspected it will all be offset by the coach’s selections, especially those who have information on Australian players such as Rachael Haynes and Charlotte Edwards.

The recently retired Australian vice-captain Haynes is expected to take a tactical approach in selecting her Gujarat Giants squad. ( AAP: Jeremy Ward )

“I feel like it’s two parts,” she said.

“In some ways the actual operations of the WPL are a bit rushed this season, so I think we see things put together quite quickly; there are some fast moving parts.

“I think what we’re going to see over the next few years is WPL teams’ coaches or roster managers really fly around and look at domestic leagues so they can identify players who would be in and around that $17,300 figure.

“They will be looking for that little gem that you can find in a domestic league that doesn’t cost you much but can make all the difference for your side.

“Is marketability a part of this first year? Yes, absolutely. I don’t think we should ever be surprised in T20 cricket when profile plays a key role.

“Whether those players who were chosen based on that factor will be selected is another question, but I think when you create a league you want to create a profile.”

Sophie Devine expressed her concerns about the mental wellbeing of players in the fallout from the upcoming WPL auction. ( Getty: Sarah Reed )

The other interesting aspect of the WPL auction is that it is the first real-time monetary value to be so publicly linked to a player’s name.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was concerned about that.

During the T20 World Cup captain’s call ahead of the start of the tournament last week, she said:

“It gets awkward. Some people will get picked up, some won’t, and you’ll get a value attached to what you’re worth, which as a human being isn’t the most fun, but it’s also a job and we put our name to it.”

Devine herself will be one of the players to come first in the rankings, classified in the number one marquee category with the maximum reserve price, but she made a good point about player mental health and well-being.

The priority of cricketers’ mental health has been a hot topic lately, after high-profile players like Meg Lanning had to take a break from the game. ( Getty Images: Alex Davidson )

As director of the Australian Cricketer’s Association (ACA) board, Beams said they were very aware of their need to support disappointed players, but that the extra scrutiny that would come with the WPL’s profile was part of the next step in the professionalization of the women’s game.

“The reality is that this happens anyway, but it usually happens behind closed doors… How much does Sophie Devine make for playing WBBL, how much does Meg Lanning make versus Alyssa Healy? These are things we don’t know about.

“I get it, nobody wants the monetary value to take over from what you mean as a human being, but at the same time that is the next step in the professionalization of the game.

“It’s a really important time to make sure we have the right support around our players because there’s a whole new mental aspect that comes with that kind of money, it’s going to lead to a lot more pressure and media attention around performance . .”

