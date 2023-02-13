Where did Patrick Mahomes play college football? When was he called up?





Did you know Patrick Mahomes also played college baseball? In fact, he was a top contender in the 2014 MLB draft and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round. He ended up not going that route, as we now know, because he was committed to Texas Tech University, where he would play both college baseball and college football. I don’t know if his pitching helped train his football arm, but the path that led him to where he is today—a two-time Super Bowl, NFL record-breaking quarterback—began in West Texas at Texas Tech University. Mahome’s humble beginnings in Texas Mahomes grew up in Tyler, Texas and played football, baseball and basketball in high school. In fact, he almost gave up football in favor of baseballMe, but (luckily for all Texas Tech college football and Chiefs fans) his mom really convinced him to stick with it. It was his freshman year of high school when he played a huge game while a Texas Tech assistant watched in the audience, and it was fate from there. He was determined to go to Texas Tech University, divide time between football and baseball. In 2014, Mahomes started as the backup quarterback to Davis Webb until Webb suffered a season-ending injury and Mahomes replaced him as a true freshman. Under head coach and former Tech quarterback Cliff Kingsbury, Mahomes would keep the starting job the following year and Webb would be the backup. Full screen Mahomes wasn’t always just a football star – he had a bright future in baseball. Coincidentally, Texas Tech molded him into the QB we love today. Related news: Mahomes decides to focus on football Mahome’s football success grew, but his baseball career suffered. He finished the 2015 football season with 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He finished that same baseball season having appeared in only three games with no hits in two at bats, and allowed three runs as a pitcher. It was clear where his focus was, and by his junior year he had given up baseball for good to focus on football. That same year, in 2016, Mahomes would set several records in the NCAA, Big 12 conference and Texas Tech in a single game against Oklahoma University: single game total fouls: 819 and single game passes: 734. He finished that year as the nation’s leader in nearly every statistic—yards per game (421), passing yards (5,052), total offense (5,312), points responsible (318), and touchdowns (53). In 2017, Mahomes was eligible to enter the NFL draft, and decided to do so instead of finishing his senior year as a Red Raider at Texas Tech. Despite waiving his senior season, he still managed to finish his college career ranked third in passing yards (11,252), touchdown passes (93), attempts (1,349), and completions (857), second Red Raider quarterback all-time with 22 rushing touchdowns and second in touchdowns responsible (115). It’s no wonder he was selected in the first round and 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahome’s achievements have been known since his college days. From setting a record and becoming MVP in his first season as a starting quarterback, to two Super Bowl runs, including one Super Bowl championship and the title of Super Bowl MVP (the youngest quarterback to ever earn the award), Mahome’s time in Texas and especially Texas Technology has shaped him into the successful player he is today. Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game this Sunday with Super Bowl LVII on the line. Time and how to watch the match here.

