Dallas Open: Wu Yibing becomes the first Chinese man to win the ATP Tour title





Wu Yibing had won just six Tour-level matches before the Dallas Open Wu Yibing became the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title with a win over John Isner at the Dallas Open. The 23-year-old, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (14-12) in just under three hours. He saved four match points against the American former number eight in the world Isner. Wu will rise to world No. 58 when the rankings are updated on Monday, making him the highest ranked Chinese player in ATP history. He played in his first Tour-level final and did not participate in the Tour from March 2019 to January 2022 due to numerous injuries. But he defeated top US seed Taylor Fritz and Canada’s third seed Denis Shapovalov en route to the final. Murray and Venus are veteran doubles campaigners New Zealand’s Jamie Murray and new partner Michael Venus have won their first men’s doubles title together after meeting last month. The pair, top seeds in Dallas, defeated Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 10-7. “We had a great week. We had to fight a lot,” said Murray, who has now won a Tour title in 11 consecutive seasons and Venus nine. “We crashed really hard in the first set, but we stayed calm and committed to what we were trying to do there and worked our way into the game. We’re super happy with how it turned out.”

