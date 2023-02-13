Morra scores 100th win; Duke beats Washington to shut down ITA Indoors





SEATTLE, Wash. Duke women’s tennis graduate student Cameron Mora clinched its 100th singles win as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils closed out the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Team Indoors on Sunday night with a 4-1 win over host Washington at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Washington. The Blue Devils closed out the action with a 2-1 ledger, including a victory over No. 6 Stanford, at the ITA Indoors to improve to 10-1. Morra, who hails from Rockville, Maryland, became the 28th Blue Devil to break the 100 win mark. How it happened For the second time in three games on the ITA National Team Indoors, the Blue Devils had to try to come from behind as Duke dropped the double against Washington.

On lane three, Duke’s Emma Jackson And Yulia Bryzgalova won the first point of their game against Jennifer Kerr and Sarah-Maude Fortin, but the Huskies took six in a row to win 6-1.

Washington grabbed the crucial double with a 6-3 win on lane two, while Hikaru Sato and Zehra Suko took a 6-3 victory over Duke’s 25th. Ellie Coleman And Karolina Berankova . The Blue Devils fell behind 0-3, but cut the lead back to 2-3 and trailed 3-4, but eventually dropped the game.

Duke’s No. 14 ranked duo of Chloe Beck And Cameron Mora were leading 5-3 over Astrid Olsen and Erika Matsuda when the point was in.

The Blue Devils quickly turned the momentum in their favor in singles by winning the first set on all six courts.

Bryzgalova, a graduate student of Duke, was impressive in singles for the second straight game as she came fast from court five with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Melissa Sakar to tie the score, 1-1 .

No. 21 Jackson gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game when she recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win at court three over Olsen. Jackson was never trailing in the game and recorded her fifth win of the season at court three.

Morra was also never trailing in lane two against Fortin, including four two-point wins in the first set, in which Morra won 6–3. In the second set, Morra rolled into the lead, 3-0 and 5-3, before Fortin fought back to tie the score, 5-5. Duke’s four-time All-American won the final two points to push through 7-5 to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead.

On the first court, Beck continued her impressive run this season, taking Duke’s 4-1 victory against Sato. Beck recorded a 6–4 win in the first set and after dropping the first point of the second set, she won four of the next five points to lead, 4–2. Sato wouldn’t give up as she equalized the match, 5-5, but Beck would prevail, winning 7-5. Notes

Chloe Beck recorded her 12th straight singles win to improve to 92–23 during her career. She is 8-0 in dual match play this season.

Beck earned a Duke win for the fourth time this season and 12th in her career.

Cameron Mora improved to 100-40 over her career.

It was the first time this season that Duke won a game in which he dropped the double point.

Sunday’s game didn’t start until 10:28 PM (ET) and ended at 1:07 PM (ET). next game Duke is free until February 24 when the Blue Devils open ACC action on the road at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, at 1 p.m. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s tennis by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/13/DukeWTEN”. #Good week #4 Duke 4, Washington 1

February 12, 2023

Seattle, Washington (Nordstrom Tennis Center) Doubles

1. #14 Chloe Beck / Cameron Mora (DU) vs. Astrid Olsen/Erika Matsuda (WASH) 5-3, unfinished

2. Hikaru Sato/Zehra Suko (WASH) def. #25 Ellie Coleman / Karolina Berankova (DU) 6-3

3. Jennifer Kerr/Sarah-Maude Fortin (WASH) defeated. Emma Jackson / Yulia Bryzgalova (DU) 6-1 Single people 1. #5 Chloe Beck (DU) def. Hikaru Sato (WASH) 6-4, 7-5

2. #28 Cameron Mora (DU) def. Sarah-Maude Fortin (WAS) 6-3, 7-5

3. #21 Emma Jackson (YOU) def. Astrid Olsen (WAS) 6-3, 6-4

4. Ellie Coleman (DU) vs. Jennifer Kerr (WASH) 6-3, 6-6 (2-4), unfinished

5. Yulia Bryzgalova (YOU) def. Melissa Sakar (WAS) 6-3, 6-3

6. Brianna Schvets (DU) vs. Erika Matsuda (WASH) 6-4, 3-6, 3-2, unfinished

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2), Singles (5,3,2,1)

