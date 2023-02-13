Inside NFL’s flag football campaign for Super Bowl 2023





Cole said Flores was the ideal choice to describe flag football as “a badass athletic sport” because she’s not just a star in the sport. She’s the best in the world, male or female. “Repositioning the flag is one of the jobs we try to do as stewards of football,” he said. “So we were doing Google searches like ‘badass flag football skills’. And her highlights come up. Then it was just about capturing what she can do. I’m glad she is who she is. I “I’m glad she’s where she came from. I’m glad she’s the sex she is. But she’s also just the best.” The idea of ​​showing Flores was actually a secondary idea at first; they considered using it for next year’s Super Bowl. But Ellis said he kickstarted the idea after meeting Flores at the Cardinals-49ers game in Mexico City in November. This is her very first ad. “I was like, wow, she’s incredible. Great energy. I called the team and said, ‘We have to find a way to do this place.’ We shot right before Christmas, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The creative process To bring it to life, the NFL enlisted Bryan Buckley – the Hungry Man director known as the “King of the Super Bowl” for making over 65 Big Game spots. Buckley – who didn’t get the storyboards until Christmas Eve, leaving little time to get everything together – said it was a special project from the start, combining high-intensity action with meaningful cultural evolution for the competition. “This is one of those places where people will remember where they were when they first saw it,” he said. “It makes me emotional because the journey to get to this place is very important. It’s a big, important piece of work. This is a brand that says, ‘This is where we’re going. Get on the train or not.’ To me that is incredible. So the creative person has to perform at a different level.” That creativity starts with a nice deception. The spot begins as a live interview, as Erin Andrews talks to Flores about flag football – then tries to grab her flag, which sets off the chase. “We thought this was the perfect way to start,” said Zach Hilder, executive creative director who oversees NFL creative at 72andSunny. “When you see those flags, you just want to pull them out. It was that little twist. And then we’re off and the fun begins. The on-the-spot cameos are also critical to audience engagement. There are, of course, some NFL players: Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Aidan Hutchinson, Cam Hayward, and Davante Adams (in a parrot suit), as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Others making appearances include tennis great Billie Jean King, viral YouTube star MrBeast, quarterback Vanita Krouch of the US women’s flag team, and Bella Rasmussen, a high school star football player from California.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/special-report-super-bowl/inside-nfls-flag-football-campaign-super-bowl-2023/2471501 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos