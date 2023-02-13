Sports
First time winner in the spotlight: Wu Yibing | ATP tour
Wu Yibing made history on Sunday when he triumphed in a Dallas Open three-tiebreak final against John Isner to become China’s first ATP Tour title contender.
After Wu scored the biggest win of his career, the 23-year-old spoke to ATPTour.com about the importance of his win at home, overcoming injuries, why he loves Kevin Durant, cooking and more.
What does it mean to you to win your first ATP Tour title?
I feel happy. It’s not just about winning the title. It’s more about me personally writing history, including for the country. It’s huge for the next generation. For me, I need to keep going, keeping my body healthy and I’m sure there’s more to come.
It was a long wait for this success of Chinese men’s tennis, which could bring a lot of pressure, but you seemed so relaxed this week. How did you manage not to let the pressure bother you?
I’ve been through a lot of things. I’ve been through injuries, I’ve been through a lot of tough situations growing up. I think the reason why I am relaxed on the tennis court now is because I trust myself. If you want to beat me, you have to work hard.
You May Also Like: Wu Becomes First Chinese ATP Tour Title List in History With Dallas Triumph
When you were away from professional tennis for about three years due to injuries and the pandemic, did you ever doubt that you would reach a moment like this? How does it feel to persevere?
Of course there were many doubts because I had surgery and the rehabilitation was not going well. It took longer than it should [have], but it turned out that I am here. I would be [lying] if i said 100 percent i will be here today. But the process is always the most important.
I trust myself and I work hard for it. In the gym, on the tennis court, off the court, tennis is always on my mind. The way I look at tennis, it’s more relaxed now, more fun than before.
You first started playing tennis by chance when the badminton net was too high for you. Have you ever thought about what you would do today if there was no tennis court near the badminton court that day? If not, what do you think you would be?
Don’t know! I am happy with what I am now. But I have this confidence [that] if i chose badminton or sports or just being a student i would do good things because i trust myself. When I do things I am very focused and if I want to do it right I would normally say 70 or 80 percent will end well.
Who are some of your key team members and how have they helped you get to this point?
Of course my tennis coach now Gerardo [Azcurra], he helped me. We see each other’s faces every day! Via IMG [we connected]. He gives me many positive tips and it is very nice to work with him. Also David the physio here, he keeps my body healthy. It’s only my first week working with him, and good for him!
Also back in China I have my support team, especially Team China and the association, they give us the best conditions to play, the chances to travel the world and support us.
Also my family. I haven’t seen my family in over a year. Back in China due to the pandemic and Covid situation, I am not allowed to go home like every day so I can see my parents or my grandparents maybe twice a week or twice in two weeks. I’m sure they are still up now. They watch all my games, especially my mom and grandpa. They take notes! I couldn’t do all of this without their support, especially my family’s.
How did Kevin Durant become your favorite athlete and what do you like most about him?
When I first watched the NBA, I think it was the 2011-2012 season. Then Westbrook, Harden and Durant played on the Thunder and they made the finals that year, losing to LeBron [James]… That’s my first memory of NBA basketball.
I bet everyone in China knows about Yao Ming’s basketball. He is the Chinese giant, he is a legend. Once I had some sponsorship stuff with him and we took a picture. I think he’s even taller than John [Isner]. It’s a lot of pressure when you’re next to him.
Back to Durant, I think he’s got this thing. He’s very cool on the track. He doesn’t show much emotion and he’s not really an outgoing guy on the track and I want to be like him. I want to be a cool kid on the track. There is not much talk, there are not many bulls%^!. You just do the job your way. I think that’s very cool.
What are some of your other favorite hobbies off the field?
I play a lot of video games and I like music. But I don’t really listen to Western [music]. I’m getting better at it.
What might fans not know about you?
I can cook! Is that a thing? I am quite fond of cooking shows, which I watch every day. I like to cook different food and I think this also gives me inner peace when I am alone in the house or after practice. Even though you are tired, you still cut the food, you cook and you wash. That puts me more at ease. I don’t know if it tastes good because sometimes it can be horrible, but you just enjoy the process.
How will you celebrate this milestone in your career?
Maybe have a beer! I’m not much of a party person. Maybe playing some video games will suffice.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/wu-yibing-dallas-2023-first-time-winner-spotlight
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- First time winner in the spotlight: Wu Yibing | ATP tour
- ‘Everything is a bit of a banana republic’ Pressure on BBC chief mounts
- Bollywood couples are rumored to make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day
- Eagles’ Kelce humorously acknowledges brother’s TD
- My Fathers House by Joseph OConnor reviews A literary thriller of the highest order | Fiction
- Iranian Raisi to meet Chinese Xi Jinping to strengthen ties
- NB officials meet for first time since local government reform – New Brunswick
- Indonesia and Timor Leste agree to establish bilateral investment treaty
- Who sang the national anthem?
- US military shoots down ‘unidentified object’ over Lake Huron – NBC New York
- Inside NFL’s flag football campaign for Super Bowl 2023
- Warwickshire is leading the way in the use of ultra-low emission vehicles! Warwickshire County Council