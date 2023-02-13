No. 6/9 Softball ends action in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic





CLEARWATER, FL A day after weather conditions washed out the slate on Saturday, the University of Texas softball program returned to the field on Sunday and picked up where it left off with a 7-0 win over Illinois before tying the game, 4-4, with No. 17Kentucky. Texas (2-1-1) and Kentucky (2-0-1) had a previously agreed “drop” time of 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT to accommodate the Wildcats’ travel plans. The two teams were tied 4–4 after seven complete innings, and with the Longhorns unable to finish their offensive chances in the bottom of the eighth inning, the NCAA rules revert the score to the last full inning, the seventh, and thus ended in a 4-4 draw. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE “I thought the pitchers came out a lot better today. I thought Estelle Czech , on that first play, came out and threw the ball really well and was able to hit her spots and locations. And we were able to come through with some good at bats to score some runs for her. Leigh Goode had a nice race again Reese Atwood had the big hit (against) Illinois and it was great to see that. In the second game, we were up on Kentucky in the first half and then we started to fall apart a little bit on the defensive side, allowing them to get back in the game. I thought it was a two game story during that last game: the first half was great, the second half wasn’t so great.” GAME NOTES Mia Scott was Texas’ representative on the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic All-Tournament Team. Each of the 16 participants in the three-day event had one student-athlete selected for the all-tournament team. For the weekend, Scott finished with a .467 batting average with seven team-leading hits and eight runs batted in. She also credited five stolen bases in four games and finished the Longhorns’ four games with a perfect 1,000 fielding percentage.

With her complete seven-inning game shutout against Illinois, Estelle Czech now has four seven-inning complete game shutouts in his career as a member of the Texas softball program. Czech's last seven-inning complete game shutout occurred on June 6, 2022, when she held Oklahoma State out of the series during a Women's College World Series game.

Reese Atwood became the second Longhorn softball student-athlete to hit a home run during the 2023 season when the freshman sent the first pitch over the left field fence during a fourth-inning plate appearance against Illinois. NEXT ONE After playing five games in Florida State over the weekend, Texas now opens its home roster of regular softball games by hosting Lamar on Wednesday, February 15 at 6:00 PM CT. Lamar travels to Austin after a five-game slate in a round-robin tournament hosted by the University of Houston. Over the weekend, Lamar lost two games to Virginia (5-0,4-1), two games to Nebraska (8-0, 7-0) and one to Houston (9-1).

