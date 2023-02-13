Dog for Adoption – Cricket, SF Bay Area, an Australian Terrier & Silky Terrier Mix in Healdsburg, CA





Cricket is genuinely a gentle spirit. Even though we think he was mistreated, Cricket still has a soft mouth and he wants to be so brave. His curiosity about everything around him must be his motivation. When he went into rescue duty and moved to his foster home in the Bay Area, he fell in love with Daisy who is also available for adoption. Both are under 20 pounds and we know there is the right home for these two lovebirds to stay together. Cricket doesn’t mind the rain! He’s so pretty when he’s clean and brushed, but in an instant Cricket gets dirty and wet in the backyard. He has a lot of energy and his and Daisy’s favorite pastimes include long walks, visits to a small but friendly dog ​​park near the foster home, and lots of backyard time. They both like to dig in the ground (they don’t dig up plants), run and Cricket likes to watch Daisy go after the ball. Cricket and Daisy will do well in a house with a backyard; sorry no apartment. They are crate trained and leash training is in progress. Cricket is concerned about loud noises, such as young children running or screaming in the house. It startles him and he will bark at them. A little later, when the children are calm, he tries to approach and lick them. He really wants trust, but since it’s hard for him, we want Cricket and Daisy to be adopted into a fully grown home. If kids come to visit, that’s okay; it’s just important to create a boundary for Cricket so he knows he’s safe. Cricket is curious about cats, but barks at them. The barking is not aggression. It’s his way of showing curiosity. In principle, he can live in a house with cats, but he must be reminded to share the environment. Daisy, on the other hand, plays with the cat in their foster family. Cricket is about 3 years old and weighs 15 pounds.

Daisy is 1 year old and weighs 18 pounds.

Since we want them to go together, the adoption fee is $350 for both. Only apply if you are happy about adopting two dogs to stay together forever.

