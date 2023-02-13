Sports
Bison football has long memories of three players in Super Bowl LVII – InForum
FARGO The National Football League season comes to a close tonight in Glendale, Arizona and if a recent trend continues, a former FCS player will be an impact player in the game.
Look no further than last year, when former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp scored the winning score for the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Kupp was named the game’s MVP, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He became the sixth former FCS player to be named Super Bowl MVP and the first since Joe Flacco won the award following Super Bowl XLVII.
North Dakota State has no former player or coach in the game this year, but they’ve been battling three players who could play important roles in the Eagles – Chiefs matchup.
Kalen Saunders – The monster defensive lineman from Western Illinois saved his best game of his last season against the Bison. Saunders at six feet tall and weighing in at 315 pounds dominated the NDSU offensive line, which really nobody did in 2018. NDSU. Western Illinois lost the game 34-7. Saunders was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has become a reliable defensive player for them.
Saunders will be playing in his third Super Bowl since being drafted by the Chiefs, having three tackles in the win over Cincinnati two weeks ago in the AFC Championship Game. Saunders had 3.5 sacks in the 2022 season and should be one to watch against the Eagles offensive line.
Jerry McKinnon – McKinnon has the distinction of being one of the best players ever in the Fargodome. Fans may forget that McKinnon, now in his ninth year as an NFL running back, was the electric QUARTERBACK of the 2012 Georgia Southern football team that nearly defeated the Bison in the best game in Dome history.
McKinnon led the three-option offense almost flawlessly, completing only two passes, but one of them went for a touchdown. His ability to run the ball kept the Bison defense on skates all night. McKinnon racked up 168 yards and a touchdown, including a 25-yarder in the third quarter that gave the Eagles a 20–16 lead over the Bison. NDSU would famously hit a Brock Jensen touchdown run in the fourth quarter to send the Bison back to Frisco for the second straight year.
McKinnon would have a sensational senior year in 2013, including defeating the Florida Gators in Gainesville before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2014 draft. McKinnon spent four seasons with the Vikings before being drafted in 2018 signed a major contract with the San Francisco 49ers. However, McKinnon missed two full seasons with injuries before returning in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs in 2021 and has found a role with Patrick Mahomes, especially in passing play. McKinnon scored nine touchdowns this year and could be a major player in the Super Bowl.
Dallas Goodert – There may be no other name that doesn’t make Bison fans wince than Goedert. The all-time great South Dakota State found the endzone against NDSU for three consecutive years and turned itself into one of the top players in FCS football.
Goedert first impressed in a blowout loss to the Jackrabbits in the 2015 Dakota Marker game, scoring the lone touchdown for SDSU at Brookings that night. After that game, Goedert became an outspoken man for the NDSU defense.
In 2016, when SDSU snapped a nine-game skid to the Bison, Goedert was unstoppable. He had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, and it should have been two touchdowns, but a second score was wiped out on a penalty. The Bison found a way to round out Goedert in the second game of that season as the two teams played in the quarterfinals. He was held to six catches for 55 yards in a 36-10 SDSU loss.
Goedert’s senior year in 2017 was something special and he was ready for the Dakota Marker competition at Brookings. He another sensational play, seven receptions for 116 yards and the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 33-21 SDSU win.
Selected in the second round of the 2018 Draft by the Eagles, Goedert has steadily established himself as one of the NFL’s top tight ends. He is one of Jalen Hurt’s favorite targets, despite missing five games this season with a knee injury. Goedert had five touchdown receptions during the season and then had a great one-handed touchdown grab in the division round victory over the Giants. Born in Havana, North Dakota and raised in Britton, South Dakota, Goedert will have more than 20 family members at the game on Sunday.
Three great players who all stood out in their time facing NDSU.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inforum.com/sports/bison-media-zone/mens-sports/bison-football-has-long-memories-of-three-players-in-super-bowl-lvii
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bison football has long memories of three players in Super Bowl LVII – InForum
- BBC chairman made major errors of judgment over Johnson loan, MPs say
- MGOLF opens the spring season at the Border Olympics
- Dog for Adoption – Cricket, SF Bay Area, an Australian Terrier & Silky Terrier Mix in Healdsburg, CA
- Partygoers include Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and other child Bollywood stars. View Images – Fab World Today
- Jokowi pleased Timor Leste in principle accepted as ASEAN member
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Kannada industry powerhouses Rishab Shetty and Yash in Bangalore. See the pictures
- 5 ChatGPT-based add-ons for Chrome to make your life easier.Method is as follows
- Edgy nipple looks are trending at New York Fashion Week
- Outfits inspired by Bollywood actresses to make you look breathtaking on your date
- WHO South Sudan: Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report – Issue 1 | January 2023 – South Sudan
- Sadness, anguish and anger: the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 34,000; rescue operations | world News