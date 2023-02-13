Bison football has long memories of three players in Super Bowl LVII – InForum

FARGO The National Football League season comes to a close tonight in Glendale, Arizona and if a recent trend continues, a former FCS player will be an impact player in the game.

Look no further than last year, when former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp scored the winning score for the Los Angeles Rams as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Kupp was named the game’s MVP, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He became the sixth former FCS player to be named Super Bowl MVP and the first since Joe Flacco won the award following Super Bowl XLVII.

North Dakota State has no former player or coach in the game this year, but they’ve been battling three players who could play important roles in the Eagles – Chiefs matchup.

Kalen Saunders – The monster defensive lineman from Western Illinois saved his best game of his last season against the Bison. Saunders at six feet tall and weighing in at 315 pounds dominated the NDSU offensive line, which really nobody did in 2018. NDSU. Western Illinois lost the game 34-7. Saunders was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has become a reliable defensive player for them.

Saunders will be playing in his third Super Bowl since being drafted by the Chiefs, having three tackles in the win over Cincinnati two weeks ago in the AFC Championship Game. Saunders had 3.5 sacks in the 2022 season and should be one to watch against the Eagles offensive line.

Jerry McKinnon – McKinnon has the distinction of being one of the best players ever in the Fargodome. Fans may forget that McKinnon, now in his ninth year as an NFL running back, was the electric QUARTERBACK of the 2012 Georgia Southern football team that nearly defeated the Bison in the best game in Dome history.

McKinnon led the three-option offense almost flawlessly, completing only two passes, but one of them went for a touchdown. His ability to run the ball kept the Bison defense on skates all night. McKinnon racked up 168 yards and a touchdown, including a 25-yarder in the third quarter that gave the Eagles a 20–16 lead over the Bison. NDSU would famously hit a Brock Jensen touchdown run in the fourth quarter to send the Bison back to Frisco for the second straight year.

McKinnon would have a sensational senior year in 2013, including defeating the Florida Gators in Gainesville before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2014 draft. McKinnon spent four seasons with the Vikings before being drafted in 2018 signed a major contract with the San Francisco 49ers. However, McKinnon missed two full seasons with injuries before returning in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs in 2021 and has found a role with Patrick Mahomes, especially in passing play. McKinnon scored nine touchdowns this year and could be a major player in the Super Bowl.

Dallas Goodert – There may be no other name that doesn’t make Bison fans wince than Goedert. The all-time great South Dakota State found the endzone against NDSU for three consecutive years and turned itself into one of the top players in FCS football.

Goedert first impressed in a blowout loss to the Jackrabbits in the 2015 Dakota Marker game, scoring the lone touchdown for SDSU at Brookings that night. After that game, Goedert became an outspoken man for the NDSU defense.

In 2016, when SDSU snapped a nine-game skid to the Bison, Goedert was unstoppable. He had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, and it should have been two touchdowns, but a second score was wiped out on a penalty. The Bison found a way to round out Goedert in the second game of that season as the two teams played in the quarterfinals. He was held to six catches for 55 yards in a 36-10 SDSU loss.

Goedert’s senior year in 2017 was something special and he was ready for the Dakota Marker competition at Brookings. He another sensational play, seven receptions for 116 yards and the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 33-21 SDSU win.

Selected in the second round of the 2018 Draft by the Eagles, Goedert has steadily established himself as one of the NFL’s top tight ends. He is one of Jalen Hurt’s favorite targets, despite missing five games this season with a knee injury. Goedert had five touchdown receptions during the season and then had a great one-handed touchdown grab in the division round victory over the Giants. Born in Havana, North Dakota and raised in Britton, South Dakota, Goedert will have more than 20 family members at the game on Sunday.

Three great players who all stood out in their time facing NDSU.