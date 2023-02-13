Tennis: Pollen Album Review | Pitchfork





After more than a decade of dedication to a unique sound and soft focus, not to mention the marriage, the boat, thenameit might be time to accept that Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley aren’t doing anything about it. They just like what they like, and that’s making sweet indie pop. To be fair, they’ve taken away part of the whole Tennisthingin the past decade. They’ve rolled back the nostalgia, both visually and aurally (back in the days ofCape Dory, their fixation on reverb-y, boom-clapBeach Boys production bordered on parody). They went seriousYours conditionally, a tightly packed 2017 album dedicated to the ups and downs of marital commitment. To the 2020sSwimmer, their latest full-length, Tennis sound finally felt truly broken, with a new groove and a more subtle atmospheric touch. OnPollen, Tennis last, their persistent melodies vibrate with the same seriousness as ever, and their self-production continues to gain momentum. Against the stately stillness of Moore’s voice, Riley’s bass thunk sounds satisfying, and their songs groove harder than ever. Warbled and muted pianos contrast with acoustic guitars, and a few wacky synth choices prompt Moore to bust out some vocal feats. Tennis cleverly avoids the thunderous statements their peers reach for the lyricsPollen, typical of the band, don’t untie emotional knots so much as paw at them. Where another songwriter might write a floundering lament about America, Moore spares us on Glorietta, simply cringing at the patriotic displays and complaining that the air show blocks the sunset. And the song has the decency to bop.And they are still damn marriedPollenhas not one buttwosongs about the couple’s first meeting, when Riley worked as a servant. The closest the album comes to bursting out is the penultimate track, Never Been Wrong, but instead of gut-wrenching strings or pounding guitars there’s a cascade of shimmering arpeggios and a thrilling stretch of chorus-like coo. The overall airinessPollengives the feeling that Tennis continues to love making music that slides from one hook to the next. This is not to undermine Moore’s writing as simplistic; in their recent albums she has developed a deceptively gothic sensibility.Pollenactually ends with a song called Pillow for a Cloud, and an announcement from Moore that she’s being terrorized by proof of time, carved into my skin and about everything I’ve ever loved. But even as she darkens, the music rears. As she sings in a particularly gooey hook on Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight, I’ll happily take my pain any day. Indie pop politeness means it can scan as a (weird, charming) unambitious genre. And it doesn’t always workPollen; Gibraltar feels two-dimensional, like it’s written around the title, and on One Night With the Valet they sound like a pastiche of themselves. But Tennis is content with modest aspirations, writing songs that, if they catch on the right way, can work in your head for weeks, and heartwarming songs that land somewhere between pleasantly forgettable, reliably vibey and genuinely inspiring. Unless you’re aiming for a dizzying state of eternal pleasure, a certain amount of ordinariness is only part of the ride. If so, it should be so well made. In Pollen Song, Moore captures a sentiment that Tennis has been searching for throughout their year-and-a-half career: Honey, you and me/We’re going to cruise highways/Your hand on my thigh/I’ve got one hand out the window. Seems like a good time. All products on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you purchase something through our store links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

