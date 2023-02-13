Penn-Trafford notebook: hockey team recovers with few wins





Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 11:01 am Christopher Horner | Tribune review Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Jackson Kerrigan saved against Latrobe last season. The Penn-Trafford hockey team ended a three-game losing streak by recording two impressive wins. The Warriors got two goals each from Xavier Solomon and Jack Blank to defeat Latrobe 4–3 in a PIHL game. Solomon, Cam Kiste and Nate Loughner each had two assists, while goaltender Jackson Kerrigan saved eight of 11 shots. Solomon scored three goals and Bryce Kropczynski had two as the Warriors beat Mars 6-0. Loughner had a goal and assist and Solomon added an assist. Kerrigan stopped all 23 shots from Mars. The Warriors improved to 10-7. Solomon now has 22 goals and 14 assists, Loughner has 11 goals and 17 assists, and Kropczynski has nine goals and six assists. Big win for swim team The Penn-Trafford boys handed Kiski Area its first loss of the season, beating the Cavaliers 91-77. The Warriors are 8-1 overall and were scheduled to play Hempfield on February 9 and Woodland Hills on February 14 to close out the regular season. Girls earn playoff berth The Penn-Trafford girls’ basketball team qualified for the WPIAL Playoffs in Class 5A. The Warriors entered the final game of the Section 3-5A schedule tied for third place with Latrobe trailing Oakland Catholic and McKeesport 6-5. Penn-Trafford would host Latrobe on February 10 and end the season at Franklin Regional on February 13. The Warriors dropped a 47–32 decision to McKeesport on February 7. Senior Lilly Palladino scored 11 points for the Warriors. Junior Olivia Pepple had 19 points in a loss to Oakland Catholic on February 2. Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. Paul can be contacted via email at [email protected] or via Twitter . Tags: Penn Trafford

