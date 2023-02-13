Monday night is ping pong night at the Nevis Center





The Fort William Table Tennis Club is well and truly back in business after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Founded in the late 1990s by three players, the league has expanded rapidly over the years and now has six tables at its disposal in the Nevis Centre. At its peak, up to 25 players were registered. Although the majority of current players live in the Lochaber area, the league has attracted players from as far away as Oban, Fort Augustus, Glencoe and Ardnamurchan. People of many nationalities have joined the club over the years with people from Australia and South Africa. The Fort William Table Tennis League currently has a somewhat cosmopolitan feel with players from the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland playing alongside local players, all of which makes for a very enjoyable social environment. Players have been involved in some entertaining matches lately, with several encounters resulting in close victories for the eventual winners. One such meeting was between the Fort’s top two, John Grant and Monte Bleasdale, resulting in a very narrow victory for Monte. After John’s 3-2 victory over Monte a few weeks ago, the two found themselves back in line and another titanic battle ensued with the players scoring the same score in reverse order. Grant went on to record a 3-0 win over John Morrison and a 3-1 win over Alin Popa. An entertaining game between Morrison and Popa followed later, in which the former achieved a 3–1 win. Popa later gave Bleasdale before the latter took a 3-1 victory. Another very close encounter took place between John Fish and John Steel, which saw the latter come out of two games to love to win the battle. Steel also recorded a victory over Jim Hinchley, but then narrowly lost to Aileen MacFadzean, who put Fish to the sword after a tough battle. Fish recorded a victory over Hinchley in yet another thrilling game. The league is always looking for new players, so if you’re up for a game of table tennis, head to the Nevis Center on Monday evenings from 6:45pm to 8:45pm. Exhibition matches take place every night, so if you’re a beginner or have limited experience there’s always someone of your level to play against and the more experienced players are always on hand to give their advice. There is no charge for newcomers on their first night, so why not give it a try? Photo: Members of Fort William Table Tennis Club who have regular sessions at the Nevis Centre. Photo: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos. NO_F07_LochaberTableTennisclub

