Gymnastics takes third place in Sunday’s Senior Day Quad Meet





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team celebrated its senior class with a special pre-meet Senior Day ceremony, as the Quakers finished their quad encounter in third place Sunday afternoon against Towson, West Chester and Ursinus at The Palestra. With a loss to the Golden Rams, the Quakers drop their first Gymnastics East Conference game of the season, going down to 4-1 and also falling to 8-6 overall. SOUND | Penny 48,800

Kirsten Belkoff opened the session with a 9.825 to lead Penn on the vault while Marisa Lassiter added a 9,800 and Campbell Marr a 9,775. Both Olivia van Hoorn And Alisha Werlen recorded identical scores of 9,700 while Rose DeBarbie had an 8,950. BARS | Penn 48,775

Kristen Kuhn recorded Penn’s lone 9.800 on the uneven bars as Lassiter followed her in second (9.775) and Carly Oniki grabbed a 9.750. Finishing fourth was Emma Davis And McCaleigh Marr both of which achieved a score of 9.725 while Sarah Kenefick rounded out the group in sixth place with a 9.625. BEAM | Penny 46,500

McCaleigh Marr was a bright spot in the Quakers’ balance beam routines, posting a team-high 9.825 on the rotation. Kuhn had a 9.700, while Belkoff scored a 9.050, Alyssa Rosen a 9.025 and Campbell Marr an 8,900. Kenefick scored an 8.725 and finished sixth. FLOOR | Medal 48,950 Penn’s highest-scoring event of the day was the floor exercise, as three Quakers recorded scores of 9.8 and above. Lassiter had the highest of the bunch with her 9.875, while VanHorn recorded a 9.825 and Davies a 9.800. Oniki scored a 9.775 to finish fourth, while Belkoff was fifth (9.675) and Kenefick sixth (9.600). Quaker Note Meal * Kirsten Belkoff tied for second overall on vault with her score of 9.825. Marisa Lassiter tied for fourth place (9,800).

* Kristen Kuhn tied for sixth overall on bars (9,800).

* McCaleigh Marr scored a 9.825 to win the balance beam title, beating Towson’s Cassidy Stuart and Sarah Girot, both of whom tied the score of 9.800.

*Lassiter placed third on floor exercise with her score of 9.875. Olivia van Hoorn finished tied for sixth on 9,825. Lassiter’s score is tied for the Quakers’ season with Kenefick (1/22).

*Penn’s 48.950 on floor was the team’s highest score of the season in that event. Next one

The Quakers head to Center City to take on Temple, George Washington and NC State on Sunday, February 19 at 6 p.m. That will be Penn’s final tune-up for the Ivy Classic on February 26 at Brown. #FightOnPenn

