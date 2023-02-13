Sports
Eoin Morgan: England World Cup winning captain announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The 36-year-old, who led England to World Cup glory in 2019, retired from international cricket last year and subsequently played in The Hundred and also appeared on Sky Sports like an expert.
Morgan made the announcement of his retirement with “great pride”.
He said in a statement: “I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex to the end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I cherished every moment.
“As there are in any athlete’s career, there were highs and lows, but my family and friends were by my side the entire time,” he continued.
“I also have to thank all my teammates, coaches, fans and those behind the scenes who have made me not only the player I have become, but the man I am today.”
In addition to that World Cup triumph on home soil, he led England to the top of the One-Day and Twenty20 rankings.
Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, taking 118 wins as skipper in the two formats.
He also won 16 caps in Test cricket, with a highest score of 130.
“Cricket has enabled me to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have built lifelong friendships with,” he said.
“Playing for franchise teams all over the world has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever.
“Since retiring from international cricket I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones and I look forward to doing more and more in the future.
“Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”
Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006, but transferred to England in 2009, citing a lifelong desire to play Test cricket.
The southpaw went on to play 16 Tests, scoring two centuries, but was not given a place in the five-day squad and was seen as a limited overs specialist.
A sparkling and innovative batsman, he was ahead of his time and was catapulted to the captain’s armband when Sir Alastair Cook was sacked on the eve of the 2015 World Cup.
The tournament was a debacle, with England knocked out in the group stage, but Morgan was named by then Cricket Director Sir Andrew Strauss as the man to reboot an ailing team.
Taking the driver’s seat alongside new head coach Trevor Bayliss, who acted more as a facilitator for Morgan’s ideas, ushered in a new generation of players and established England as the standard bearer for attacking limited-overs cricket.
The project culminated in dramatic fashion at Lord’s in 2019, with the exploits of Ben Stokes and a Super Over draw against New Zealand in the World Cup final, as England triumphed on the border countdown.
Last year, he retired as the nation’s record one-day and T20 run scorer, with 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12809989/eoin-morgan-england-world-cup-winning-captain-announces-retirement-from-all-forms-of-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eoin Morgan: England World Cup winning captain announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
- Gymnastics takes third place in Sunday’s Senior Day Quad Meet
- Press conference for this week’s plenary session Actuality
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Sikkim district
- York celebrates LGBT+ communities City of York Council
- RI leads the preparation of East Timor’s roadmap for ASEAN membership
- Aero India 2023 ‘Not just a show’, says Pm Modi as he seeks to boost defense exports to $5 billion by 2024-25
- Monday night is ping pong night at the Nevis Center
- Vitamin D helps prevent type 2 diabetes in prediabetics
- The Art and Science of Fitness | Demystifying Mindfulness Meditation
- Penn-Trafford notebook: hockey team recovers with few wins
- Be kind to your brain: learn an instrument