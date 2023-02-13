Eoin Morgan: England World Cup winning captain announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news

Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old, who led England to World Cup glory in 2019, retired from international cricket last year and subsequently played in The Hundred and also appeared on Sky Sports like an expert.

Morgan made the announcement of his retirement with “great pride”.

He said in a statement: “I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex to the end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I cherished every moment.

“As there are in any athlete’s career, there were highs and lows, but my family and friends were by my side the entire time,” he continued.

“I also have to thank all my teammates, coaches, fans and those behind the scenes who have made me not only the player I have become, but the man I am today.”

In addition to that World Cup triumph on home soil, he led England to the top of the One-Day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, taking 118 wins as skipper in the two formats.

He also won 16 caps in Test cricket, with a highest score of 130.

Watch the best bits from Eoin Morgan’s first Test century against Pakistan in 2010



“Cricket has enabled me to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have built lifelong friendships with,” he said.

“Playing for franchise teams all over the world has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever.

“Since retiring from international cricket I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones and I look forward to doing more and more in the future.

“Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006, but transferred to England in 2009, citing a lifelong desire to play Test cricket.

The southpaw went on to play 16 Tests, scoring two centuries, but was not given a place in the five-day squad and was seen as a limited overs specialist.

A sparkling and innovative batsman, he was ahead of his time and was catapulted to the captain’s armband when Sir Alastair Cook was sacked on the eve of the 2015 World Cup.

The tournament was a debacle, with England knocked out in the group stage, but Morgan was named by then Cricket Director Sir Andrew Strauss as the man to reboot an ailing team.

Taking the driver’s seat alongside new head coach Trevor Bayliss, who acted more as a facilitator for Morgan’s ideas, ushered in a new generation of players and established England as the standard bearer for attacking limited-overs cricket.

The project culminated in dramatic fashion at Lord’s in 2019, with the exploits of Ben Stokes and a Super Over draw against New Zealand in the World Cup final, as England triumphed on the border countdown.

Last year, he retired as the nation’s record one-day and T20 run scorer, with 6,957 and 2,458 in the respective formats.