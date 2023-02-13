Hockey: There’s even more hockey for Division II

COLUMBUS – The clock slowly expired at Taft Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Ohio battled through nearly 34 minutes of overtime and all it took was one more goal. The win would complete Ohio’s final round of the regular season and give it a Tri-States Collegiate Hockey League Championship.

However, Indiana beat Ohio to the net to win its second straight championship.

Emotions flooded the Bobcats as they watched the officials discuss the goal. The Hoosiers were already celebrating and the goal was not yet official. Gloves flew through the air and cheers echoed through the barn. Still, the Bobcats sat still.

The referees confirmed the goal and the adrenaline of extra time immediately disappeared. The loss ripped through Ohio. Many of his players stood motionless with stony expressions on their faces.

The Bobcats comforted each other as they watched the trophy be presented to the Hoosiers. They hugged and shared words. A few tears escaped the Bobcats’ eyes as the Hoosiers posed for their photo, but the Bobcats knew they had plenty to be happy about.

Ohio had an incredible season.

We’ve come this far. No one thought we would get this far, said Donovan Tehan. The guys on the team did it, but nobody here did it. Just to get this far really means a lot to us.

Last season, Ohio finished 14-15 and fell in the first round of the TSCHL Tournament. It wasn’t the season Ohio wanted and it left more to be desired.

The Bobcats came back better than ever. They started the season with two six-game winning streaks separated by a single defeat. They beat Michigan, Miami and Cincinnati and even tied their series with Indiana.

Ohio qualified for the TSCHL Tournament as the No. 1 team in the North Division with 26 points. Louisville was defeated 6-1 in the first round. However, the second round was not kind to Ohio.

Kentucky made Ohio work for the win. The game was tied in the third after Ohio came from behind in the first period to secure the lead. However, with 15.6 seconds left to play, Tehan scored the winning goal, his fourth of the season.

Ohio was just happy to be in the Championship even though it had to play against Indiana.

Once the initial pain subsided, the Bobcats took the loss in stride. They had come this far and their season wasn’t quite over, just the TSCHL part.

Ranked No. 6 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, Ohio was an automatic qualifier for the ACHA Southeast Regional.

We go from one championship opportunity to another, and if we do it right, we can go to the nationals and make some noise there, Tehan said.

Ohio may have lost on Sunday, but that’s no reason to be sad. Ohios have more hockey to go.

@ashleybeachy_

[email protected]