Sports
Hockey: There’s even more hockey for Division II
COLUMBUS – The clock slowly expired at Taft Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Ohio battled through nearly 34 minutes of overtime and all it took was one more goal. The win would complete Ohio’s final round of the regular season and give it a Tri-States Collegiate Hockey League Championship.
However, Indiana beat Ohio to the net to win its second straight championship.
Emotions flooded the Bobcats as they watched the officials discuss the goal. The Hoosiers were already celebrating and the goal was not yet official. Gloves flew through the air and cheers echoed through the barn. Still, the Bobcats sat still.
The referees confirmed the goal and the adrenaline of extra time immediately disappeared. The loss ripped through Ohio. Many of his players stood motionless with stony expressions on their faces.
The Bobcats comforted each other as they watched the trophy be presented to the Hoosiers. They hugged and shared words. A few tears escaped the Bobcats’ eyes as the Hoosiers posed for their photo, but the Bobcats knew they had plenty to be happy about.
Ohio had an incredible season.
We’ve come this far. No one thought we would get this far, said Donovan Tehan. The guys on the team did it, but nobody here did it. Just to get this far really means a lot to us.
Last season, Ohio finished 14-15 and fell in the first round of the TSCHL Tournament. It wasn’t the season Ohio wanted and it left more to be desired.
The Bobcats came back better than ever. They started the season with two six-game winning streaks separated by a single defeat. They beat Michigan, Miami and Cincinnati and even tied their series with Indiana.
Ohio qualified for the TSCHL Tournament as the No. 1 team in the North Division with 26 points. Louisville was defeated 6-1 in the first round. However, the second round was not kind to Ohio.
Kentucky made Ohio work for the win. The game was tied in the third after Ohio came from behind in the first period to secure the lead. However, with 15.6 seconds left to play, Tehan scored the winning goal, his fourth of the season.
Ohio was just happy to be in the Championship even though it had to play against Indiana.
Once the initial pain subsided, the Bobcats took the loss in stride. They had come this far and their season wasn’t quite over, just the TSCHL part.
Ranked No. 6 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, Ohio was an automatic qualifier for the ACHA Southeast Regional.
We go from one championship opportunity to another, and if we do it right, we can go to the nationals and make some noise there, Tehan said.
Ohio may have lost on Sunday, but that’s no reason to be sad. Ohios have more hockey to go.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2023/02/ohio-bobcats-d2-hockey-tschl-championships-season-recap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hockey: There’s even more hockey for Division II
- DOD CDAO Updates Call for Technical Proposals Under AI/ML Marketplace Initiative
- Bollywood romantic song lyrics full of hug day sensual feeling
- Iranian president to visit China at Xi Jinping’s request
- SDA Masterclass on Psychology Elevates Artists
- An excellent balance of customer value and an immersive, technology-driven experience
- Therapeutic strategy with p53 induces cancer cell death
- US shoots down mystery object near Canadian border
- Men’s Tennis smothered by NJIT 4-3
- Rescuers freed the cat six days after the earthquake in Turkey
- US task force calls for hypertension screening in all pregnancies
- Rescuers continue to search for survivors a week after the earthquake in Turkey and SyriaExBulletin