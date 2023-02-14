Redbirds take on MVC Championships in Iowa City

NORMAL, sick. – Illinois State Swim and Dive heads to Iowa City, Iowa and the University of Iowa campus this week for the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Swim and Dive Championships February 15-18.

MEET SCHEDULE

15 February February 16 February 17 February 18 Prelims (10:30am CT) 500 free 200 im 50 free 1M dive 1M Dive (9-16) 100 flies 400 im 200 free 100 Chest 100 back 3M diving 200 back 100 free 200 Chest 200 flies 1650 free Final (18:00 CT) 200 medley relay Team Diving 800 Free Relay 500 free 200 im 50 free 1M Dive (1-8) 200 free 100 flies 400 im 200 free 100 Chest 100 back 3M Dive (9-16) 400 Medley Relay 1650 free 200 back 100 free 200 Chest 200 flies 3M Dive (1-8) 400 free relay

REGULAR SEASON ALL AROUND

The Redbirds completed a strong regular season with opponents from the Midwest, earning double wins over McKendree, Evansville and Eastern Illinois.

Illinois State has turned in three school records so far this season, all of which came down at the Purdue Invitational Nov. 16-18. Senior Madison Morse broke the school records of 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter breaststroke in the space of two days at Purdue. She achieved a score of 28.96 in the 50-meter breaststroke before breaking the school record in the 100-meter breaststroke twice in the same day. 02.32. Later in the day, she broke the school record again, improving to a 1:01.70.

Morse’s team, freshman Ella the Turk sophomore Mia Snow and junior Olivia Gonder set a school record for Illinois State in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Their score of 1:33.71 brought down the 1:33.77 set last season by Morse, Gonder, Emma Felzer And Diana Walker .

The Redbirds have also earned five MVC Weekly awards this season. freshman Julia Basso earned Valley Freshman of the Week and sophomore Eve Reyes earned Valley Diver of the Week on October 12. Morse was named MVC Swimmer of the Week after the Purdue Invitational on November 23. Emma Felzer was also named Valley Swimmer of the Week on November 18.

TOP OF THE VALLEY

After the regular season has ended, several Redbirds are among the leaders in the Valley, both on the boards and in the pool.

Morse is in the top-10 in the Valley in seven events, including third in the 50-meter breaststroke (28.96), second in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:01.70), and third in the 100-meter butterfly ( 55.13). She is also seventh in the 50-meter freestyle, eighth in the 200-meter breaststroke, seventh in the 50-meter freestyle and ninth in the 200-meter.

Feltzer is tied for first in the Valley in the 100 Free (50.73) and second in the 200 Free (1:50.69) which she set at UNI on the same weekend of January 13-14.

Junior Cassidy Carey ranks sixth in the 200-meter backstroke (2:00.72) while Gonder is seventh in the 200 IM (2:03.66).

Reyes’ 1M score of 288.90 ranks third, while her 3M season record of 294.53 ranks fourth in the conference.

POLL FOR CHAMPIONSHIP COACHES

The Redbirds finished fourth at this week’s Valley Championships in the conference’s annual Pre-Championship Coaches Poll on Feb. 9. Missouri State was picked to win a seventh consecutive title, securing five out of ten possible first-place votes.

MVC Pre-Championship Coaches Poll

1. State of Missouri (5)

2. State of Indiana (4)

3. Southern Illinois (1)

4. State of Illinois

5. Marshal

6. A

7.UIC

8. Little Rock

9. Evansville

10. Valparaiso

2022 VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIP

The Redbirds will continue to build a strong showing in 2022 at the MVC Championships.

Last season, the Redbirds earned their highest finish at the MVC Championships since 2014. The Redbird earned six All-MVC First Team Honors and seven All-MVC Honorable Mention selections at the 2022 Valley Championships.

Highlights of the encounter included a pair of Redbirds wins. Reyes won the 1M Diving title and earned MVC Freshman Diver of the Year honors. She took first place in 1M with a total score of 300.45 while her mark of 267.80 was good for third place in 3M. Meanwhile, Morse took home the 200 IM title for Illinois State with her personal best of 2:00.92.

Reyes and Morse’s titles were under head coach for the first time Caitlyn Hamilton that the Redbirds won a diving and a swimming event in a single MVC Championship meeting.

BIRDS AT THE MVC CHAMPIONSHIP

Redbird Swim and Dive has earned five MVC titles in its history (1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996) and finished Valley Runner-up 17 times, including last season.

Perhaps where Illinois State has performed the strongest at the Valley Championships on the 1M boards. A Redbird has won nine of 22 MVC 1M Diving titles since 2001, more than any other Valley program on that stretch. In total, the Redbirds have won 17 diving titles, which ranks second in conference history (Southern Illinois, 29).

A Redbird has won MVC Diver of the Year 11 times, which also ranks second in conference history (Southern Illinois, 13).

In the pool, former Redbird and MVC Swimmer of the Year KierstonFarley-Sepe’s 200-yard IM (1:59.71) and 400-yard (4:16.36) IM figures from 2020 still stand as Valley Championship records.

The Redbirds have won two of the last three Valley 200 IM titles with Farley-Sepe’s win in 2020 and Morse’s title last season.

REYES HUNTING HISTORY

Eve Reyes may entrench itself in the Illinois State and MVC history books this week in Iowa City with a 1 million title.

Following her 1M win as a freshman in 2022, Reyes could become the first diver in conference history to win consecutive 1M titles as a freshman and sophomore.

A second consecutive 1M Championship for Reyes would also earn a third consecutive MVC 1M diving title for Illinois State. Former Redbird Caroline Leceour won 1M and 3M at the 2021 Valley Championships en route to Valley Diver of the Year honours. time Illinois State has won three consecutive MVC 1M titles and the first time the Redbirds have done so with multiple divers claiming a title. (2003-2005).

Reyes can also become the third Redbird to win back-to-back 1M Diving titles. Former Redbird All-American Wenting Zhang won back-to-back 1 million kroner for Illinois State in 2012 and 2013, while Krystal Featherston won three straight from 2003-2005.

Follow the Redbirds for the latest swimming and diving news in the state of IllinoisTwitterAndInstagram.

