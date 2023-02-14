Vestal, NY – Second place Binghamton men’s basketball (11-13, 7-4 America East) hosts NJIT (7-17, 4-7 AE) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

With five games remaining in the regular season, BU is second in the tight conference standings. The Bearcats have won seven of their last 10 games and are looking forward to a season sweep of the seventh-place Highlanders.

QUICK HITS

This is Binghamton’s 77th basketball season, 22nd in DI and the Americas East

The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll, tied for highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership

BU are in second place, the first time they are so high in the standings this late in the season since the 2008-09 championship team

They are five teams separated by only one defeat in the standings

There are five games left in the regular season (BU 3 home games-2 away)

BU is looking for its third straight win and third straight season win over AE foe

BU has the third oldest squad in the country with an average age of 22.0

About Binghamton

Moved up to second in AE with 80-66 OT victory over Albany at home Saturday

In that game And pet cash And Jacob Falcon scored 20 points apiece and BU outscored Albany 17-3 in overtime. The Bearcats trailed by seven with less than four minutes to play under the rules before rallying. Binghamton closed out regulation with an 11–4 run that capped off with a pair of free throws from Falko that tied the game at 63–63 with 16 seconds remaining. A strong defensive effort from the team on Albany’s final possession forced a miss at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Has won seven of the last 10 to strengthen its top-4 position (home game)

About NJIT

Selected to finish eighth of nine in the Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Coming off of a 65-50 home win over Maine on Saturday

Dropped five of last seven after starting AE game 2-2

Played three overtime league games – the most by any AE team

Ranked fifth in AE Offense (69.9 ppg), fifth in Defense (73.8)

Third year America East program in its 17th season of Division I

Seven players returned (2 starters) from team 11-18 (6-12 AE, 9th)

Series of all time vs. NJIT

Al BU leads 5-3 (5-2 as both schools were D1)

Bearcats pulled off a 72-71 OT win in Newark on January 11

In that game And pet cash scored 21 points and drilled a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime. After Petcash hit the three, NJIT cruised to a potential game-winning bucket in the final seconds Miles Gibson bottled up the court and the Highlanders lost the ball as time went on. The Bearcats salvaged the win after seeing NJIT force OT with a second half comeback from 13 points behind. The Highlanders hit a tying three-pointer with half a second left to extend the game.

BU is 0-2 at home vs. NJIT (0-1 as both were in AE)

Petcash and Falko team up to lift Bearcats over a visit to Albany

Higher guards And pet cash And Jacob Falcon combined for 40 points in overtime victory over Albany. They went a combined 15-for-21 from the floor (.714) and 6-for-7 from 3-point range. They started the OT period with back-to-back 3-pointers to start the deciding 17-3 BU run.

Akuwovo steps up with a strong performance against Albany

Retirement home Ogheneyole Akuwovo played a key role in overtime victory over Albany on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 center played a season-high 26 minutes and contributed nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds (8 after halftime). He was +27 in plus-minus rating – by far the highest rating for either team. Back from injury himself and the only healthy BU center, Akuwovo helped the Bearcats finish plus six on the glass.

Rushed on a roll

Junior forward Armon Harry saw his double-digit scoring streak break at four on nine points vs. Albany. But he has scored nine or more points in six games in a row and has averaged 14.2 points in that span. In conference play, Harried leads the Bearcats in scoring (13.1, 9th in AE) and rebounding (6.1, 10th in AE).

The stocks in the East of America came to a standstill

With just two weeks left in the regular season, a group of teams are still battling for positions two through six. Five teams are separated by only one loss in the standings.

Teams are protecting the home field this year

More than any recent year, the America East teams are protecting their home fields during conferences this season. On Saturday, the home teams won all four games. The top six teams in the standings are a combined 29-5 (85%) at home. Binghamton is 4-1 in home conference play. Even including Albany (1-5), who plays on a neutral field in Troy, NY, the home team’s overall winning percentage is 69%, well above last year’s 56%. This data makes securing a top-4 playoff position all the more important. As of 2015, the home teams of the AE tournament are 40-8 (83%).

Bearcats Lead League in Home Visit

With the Bearcats moving up to second in the standings, home attendance at the Events Center has skyrocketed. In conference play, BU averages 2,604 fans the highest in the American East (Vermont is second with 2,431). The Bearcats have tied 2,000 or more in four games in a row, including 2,746 for the rival game in Albany. A season-high 3,570 came for the game in Vermont on January 25.

Petcash peaks in final conference play restart

Higher guard And pet cash is finishing his collegiate career and the marksman is showing his accuracy against the enemies of America East. He has twice scored 20 or more points in his last four games and has averaged 14.5 points on 64% shots in that span. Petcash is particularly hot from 3-point range, where he has scored 11 of his last -18 (61%). In 11 conference games, Petcash shoots 54% from the floor (4th in AE), 48% from 3-point range (23-of-48, 1st in AE), and 79% from the free throw line. He scores an average of 12.7 points, usually guards the opponent’s best player and records 35 minutes per game.

Balanced lineup

Binghamton started the season with its deepest roster in many years and the distribution of playing time and scoring is proof. The team has 11 players (each healthy player) averaged nine or more minutes and nine different players were in the starting lineup. In conference play, BU has four players scoring in double digits.

Five players with 500 or more career points; Falko sets his sights on 1,000 with Harried not far behind

Consistent with an experienced team, BU has five players with 500 or more NCAA career points and three with 700 or more. Jacob Falcon (927), Armon Harry (887), Christian Hinckson (752) and Miles Gibson (735) continue to pile up their totals. And pet cash (580) is the other Bearcat to hit the 500 point plateau.

70 remains tipping point “point”

The 70-point score remains an important indicator of Binghamton’s success. BU is 7-1 if they score over 70 and 4-12 if they are at or under 70. Last season BU was 8-2 when they reached 70 points and 3-15 when they went under 70.

Other predictors

Three-point shooting accuracy has become a strong indicator of the BU’s success. In games where BU shoots a higher percentage than his opponent, the Bearcats are 10-0. When opponents shoot the 3-ball better, BU is 1-13. The Bearcats are also 7-2 when committing less turnover and 4-11 when committing the same or more. With a tie or lead at the half, the Bearcats are 10-1. When behind they are 1-12.