Sports
Men’s Basketball hosts NJIT on Wednesday
Vestal, NY – Second place Binghamton men’s basketball (11-13, 7-4 America East) hosts NJIT (7-17, 4-7 AE) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.
With five games remaining in the regular season, BU is second in the tight conference standings. The Bearcats have won seven of their last 10 games and are looking forward to a season sweep of the seventh-place Highlanders.
QUICK HITS
This is Binghamton’s 77th basketball season, 22nd in DI and the Americas East
The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth of nine in the AE Coaches’ Preseason Poll, tied for highest in the program’s 22 years of conference membership
BU are in second place, the first time they are so high in the standings this late in the season since the 2008-09 championship team
They are five teams separated by only one defeat in the standings
There are five games left in the regular season (BU 3 home games-2 away)
BU is looking for its third straight win and third straight season win over AE foe
BU has the third oldest squad in the country with an average age of 22.0
About Binghamton
Moved up to second in AE with 80-66 OT victory over Albany at home Saturday
In that game And pet cash And Jacob Falcon scored 20 points apiece and BU outscored Albany 17-3 in overtime. The Bearcats trailed by seven with less than four minutes to play under the rules before rallying. Binghamton closed out regulation with an 11–4 run that capped off with a pair of free throws from Falko that tied the game at 63–63 with 16 seconds remaining. A strong defensive effort from the team on Albany’s final possession forced a miss at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Has won seven of the last 10 to strengthen its top-4 position (home game)
About NJIT
Selected to finish eighth of nine in the Coaches’ Preseason Poll
Coming off of a 65-50 home win over Maine on Saturday
Dropped five of last seven after starting AE game 2-2
Played three overtime league games – the most by any AE team
Ranked fifth in AE Offense (69.9 ppg), fifth in Defense (73.8)
Third year America East program in its 17th season of Division I
Seven players returned (2 starters) from team 11-18 (6-12 AE, 9th)
Series of all time vs. NJIT
Al BU leads 5-3 (5-2 as both schools were D1)
Bearcats pulled off a 72-71 OT win in Newark on January 11
In that game And pet cash scored 21 points and drilled a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime. After Petcash hit the three, NJIT cruised to a potential game-winning bucket in the final seconds Miles Gibson bottled up the court and the Highlanders lost the ball as time went on. The Bearcats salvaged the win after seeing NJIT force OT with a second half comeback from 13 points behind. The Highlanders hit a tying three-pointer with half a second left to extend the game.
BU is 0-2 at home vs. NJIT (0-1 as both were in AE)
Petcash and Falko team up to lift Bearcats over a visit to Albany
Higher guards And pet cash And Jacob Falcon combined for 40 points in overtime victory over Albany. They went a combined 15-for-21 from the floor (.714) and 6-for-7 from 3-point range. They started the OT period with back-to-back 3-pointers to start the deciding 17-3 BU run.
Akuwovo steps up with a strong performance against Albany
Retirement home Ogheneyole Akuwovo played a key role in overtime victory over Albany on Saturday. The 6-foot-9 center played a season-high 26 minutes and contributed nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds (8 after halftime). He was +27 in plus-minus rating – by far the highest rating for either team. Back from injury himself and the only healthy BU center, Akuwovo helped the Bearcats finish plus six on the glass.
Rushed on a roll
Junior forward Armon Harry saw his double-digit scoring streak break at four on nine points vs. Albany. But he has scored nine or more points in six games in a row and has averaged 14.2 points in that span. In conference play, Harried leads the Bearcats in scoring (13.1, 9th in AE) and rebounding (6.1, 10th in AE).
The stocks in the East of America came to a standstill
With just two weeks left in the regular season, a group of teams are still battling for positions two through six. Five teams are separated by only one loss in the standings.
Teams are protecting the home field this year
More than any recent year, the America East teams are protecting their home fields during conferences this season. On Saturday, the home teams won all four games. The top six teams in the standings are a combined 29-5 (85%) at home. Binghamton is 4-1 in home conference play. Even including Albany (1-5), who plays on a neutral field in Troy, NY, the home team’s overall winning percentage is 69%, well above last year’s 56%. This data makes securing a top-4 playoff position all the more important. As of 2015, the home teams of the AE tournament are 40-8 (83%).
Bearcats Lead League in Home Visit
With the Bearcats moving up to second in the standings, home attendance at the Events Center has skyrocketed. In conference play, BU averages 2,604 fans the highest in the American East (Vermont is second with 2,431). The Bearcats have tied 2,000 or more in four games in a row, including 2,746 for the rival game in Albany. A season-high 3,570 came for the game in Vermont on January 25.
Petcash peaks in final conference play restart
Higher guard And pet cash is finishing his collegiate career and the marksman is showing his accuracy against the enemies of America East. He has twice scored 20 or more points in his last four games and has averaged 14.5 points on 64% shots in that span. Petcash is particularly hot from 3-point range, where he has scored 11 of his last -18 (61%). In 11 conference games, Petcash shoots 54% from the floor (4th in AE), 48% from 3-point range (23-of-48, 1st in AE), and 79% from the free throw line. He scores an average of 12.7 points, usually guards the opponent’s best player and records 35 minutes per game.
Balanced lineup
Binghamton started the season with its deepest roster in many years and the distribution of playing time and scoring is proof. The team has 11 players (each healthy player) averaged nine or more minutes and nine different players were in the starting lineup. In conference play, BU has four players scoring in double digits.
Five players with 500 or more career points; Falko sets his sights on 1,000 with Harried not far behind
Consistent with an experienced team, BU has five players with 500 or more NCAA career points and three with 700 or more. Jacob Falcon (927), Armon Harry (887), Christian Hinckson (752) and Miles Gibson (735) continue to pile up their totals. And pet cash (580) is the other Bearcat to hit the 500 point plateau.
70 remains tipping point “point”
The 70-point score remains an important indicator of Binghamton’s success. BU is 7-1 if they score over 70 and 4-12 if they are at or under 70. Last season BU was 8-2 when they reached 70 points and 3-15 when they went under 70.
Other predictors
Three-point shooting accuracy has become a strong indicator of the BU’s success. In games where BU shoots a higher percentage than his opponent, the Bearcats are 10-0. When opponents shoot the 3-ball better, BU is 1-13. The Bearcats are also 7-2 when committing less turnover and 4-11 when committing the same or more. With a tie or lead at the half, the Bearcats are 10-1. When behind they are 1-12.
|
Sources
2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2023/2/14/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-hosts-njit-wednesday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rescuing siblings of Syrian children from the rubble of the earthquake
- Britain has committed a crime against humanity in its treatment of the exiled Chagos Islanders.
- OSU vs. Michigan ice hockey game comes to Cleveland, Ohio
- Sinner puts down Tsitsipas Showdown in Rotterdam, Rune also moves forward | ATP tour
- Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Iran
- Ohio State calls off home-and-house football with Washington
- Could Hurricane Gabriel Cause the Wellington Earthquake?
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women