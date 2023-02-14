Washington returns home to host Oregon





SEATTLE Two of the most legendary matchups in college basketball are being played this week at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) meets Oregon for the first time this season and the 313th time in history – the second most games played between two opponents in Division I. The tip is scheduled at 20: 00 a.m. on Wednesday. Roxy Bernstein and Dan Dickau have the call on ESPNU, while Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton call in the action on the Husky Sports Network and locally on Sports Radio KJR-AM 950. The Huskies will wear multiple themed jerseys this week. Wednesday’s game is a Black Out and both the team and fans will be wearing black. The Huskies will don their Black Excellence jerseys for Saturday’s game, wearing themed jerseys during Black History Month for the second year in a row. The matchup In a series dating back to 1903, the Washington–Oregon rivalry is the second most played series in college basketball history after Oregon State and Oregon State. This is the only game in the 2022-23 regular season between the Huskies and Ducks after the two split home and away last season. 115 of the Huskies’ 191 wins against the Ducks have come at Alaska Airlines Arena. Last timeout Washington fell to rival Washington State 56-51 in the opening game of the Boeing Apple Cup Series on Saturday night. Noah Williams had 12 points in his return to Pullman to lead all Huskies. Braxton Meh added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. It was the Huskies’ lowest combined score of the season. Summary of the game League Leaders: Washington leads the Pac-12 and ranks 12th in the NCAA in blocks per game (5.3). Several Huskies lead the league in offensive statistics. Braxton Meh is first in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (69.4%); Cole Bayema leads the league in free throw percentage (88.1%) and Keion Brooks Jr. ranks second in the scoring. Milestones:

Jamal Bey passed Darnell Gant for most games played in a Husky uniform as he checked in for his 141st game against Arizona. Keion Brooks Jr. scored his 1,000th career point with a first-half three against ASU. Noah Williams eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at USC. day of signing Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III (Beaumont, Texas/Beaumont United) signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 16 announcing his commitment to Washington. Yates is the 37th ranked prospect in the ESPN Top-100. The signing continues the momentum built from last year’s class, which includes the No. 1 rated player in Washington State, Tyler Linhardt (Seattle, Wash./King’s HS) and guard Keyon Menifield Jr.(Mount Morris, Mich./Phoenix [Ariz.] Preparation). Next one The Huskies take on Oregon State in a rematch of a December loss in Corvallis. Jaylen Nowell is honored before the game. Tickets

Season tickets, passes and individual tickets are available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/2/14/mens-basketball-washington-returns-home-to-host-oregon.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos