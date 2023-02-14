Sports
University of Oklahoma Athletics
Bowers was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the fifth time in her career, earning her 10th weekly competition honor. Torrez earned her fourth weekly conference, the most for a single gymnast this season, and is the first gymnast to earn back-to-back weekly honors in 2023. Oklahoma’s trio of Torrez (four), Bowers (three) and sophomores Danielle Sievers (two) are the only gymnasts this season to earn multiple weekly conference honors.
The duo was instrumental in leading the Sooners to their fifth consecutive Metroplex Challenge title in Fort Worth, Texas. OU secured victory over three top-25 teams, then No. 11 Alabama (198,000), then-No. 16 Arkansas (197,125) and then-No. 24 Stanford (196,725) in a podium game to improve to 10-0 this season.
With the Sooners chasing the Crimson Tide after the first and third rotations Saturday night, Bowers and Torrez contributed a pair of 49.675s on bars and floor, respectively. The bars’ score tied for the sixth-highest score in the program’s history and tied for the highest score in the country at the event. On floor, the team placed fourth in the program’s history.
Bowers had the encounter of a lifetime, earning her third straight all-around title and fourth in her career with a career-high 39.750 at the Metroplex Challenge. She is the only gymnast in the conference to score 39.750 or higher in the all-around this season. Bowers won her second floor title this season and seventh overall with a career-high 9.975, while also capturing her third beam title with a 9.925. She also added a season-high 9.950 on bars and 9.900 on vault. Through week six, Bowers led the Big 12 in the all-around and on beam and floor.
For the season, Bowers leads the Big 12 on vault (9.925) and in the all-around (39.646) and is second in the conference on bars (9.925) and floor (9.913), and fourth on beam (9.896). Nationally, Bowers is in the top 20 in all four events and in the all-around, including two top-10 rankings. In a stacked field, Bowers ranks sixth nationally in the all-around for a third straight week. She is also tied for fourth on vault, ranked No. 15 on floor, No. 17 on bars and No. 20 on beam.
In just her second podium finish of her collegiate career, Torrez competed in three events of the Metroplex Challenge and was the top freshman in the Big 12 over the weekend on bars (career-high 9.975), floor (matched career-high 9.950) and bar (9.825). Her bars score also led the Big 12 overall for the weekend. Trailing the Crimson Tide by 0.025 going into the final rotation, Torrez handled the floor anchor spot pressure to help OU clinch the team victory after matching a career-high on the event. Torrez’s 9,825 on beam helped the Sooners to a 49,400, the best beam total in the Big 12 for week six.
In the current rankings this season, Torrez is the top freshman in the Big 12 on all four events and the all-around floor (9.908), beam (9.870), vault (9.850), bars (9.796) and all-around (39.283). ). She has scored 9.850 or higher in 17 of the 24 routines she has competed in this season. Next to teammate Audrey Davisshe has the best bars score (9.975) in the Big 12 this season. Torrez ranks fourth in the conference on floor and is tied for 20th on the event.
OU is back in action on Sunday at Texas Woman’s University. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. CT in Denton, Texas. The Sooners’ next home game is Friday, February 24 against West Virginia at 6:45 PM CT. Individual home game tickets cost just $5 and can be purchased at SoonerSports.com/tickets.
