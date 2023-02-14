Princeton Men’s Lacrosse: 2023 Season Outlook





Attacking midfield

Appetizers return Sam English, Christian Ronda, Alexander Vardaro

Other Returning Letter Winners Billy Barnds, Tommy Barnds, Sean Cameron, Michael Kelly, Bear Lockshin, Jake Stevens

Newcomers Harrison Caponiti, John Dunphey, Quinn Krammer, Ian Mize, Jamison Moore, David Smythe Princeton returns all three of its front-line midfielders from last year, as well as one whose impact can’t really be summed up by position. All four of those players scored at least 22 goals a year ago, and together they also scored 18 NCAA tournament goals. The balance and depth of this returning group is unlike anything Princeton has had in midfield. In fact, consider that Jake Stevens, who is not technically a starter, is a second-team preseason All-American, while Sam English is a member of the Tewaaraton watchlist. Alexander Vardaro is none of those things, but what he is would be Princeton’s career leader in points heading into the 2023 season. Vardaro had 26 goals and 15 assists last year and can shoot, pick the cage and pass depending on the situation. English went for 30 goals and 18 assists in 2022, numbers that have been eclipsed for the past 10 years by the following Princeton midfielders: Tom Schreiber and Zach Currier. The third returning starter is Christian Ronda, who scored six of his 23 goals in the NCAA Tournament as his confidence grew throughout the season. Stevens for his part can score (22 goals), but he is so much more than an attacking midfielder. He is arguably the best shortstick face-off wing in the country, with his 65 ground balls a year ago being an indicator of that. He’s also great in transition and, like English, has plenty of experience on the defensive side of the pitch. Tommy Barnds and Sean Cameron were very solid second line middies last year and will be back in the same roles this year. Billy Barnds, Tommy’s brother, and freshmen Chad Palumbo, John Dunphey and Quinn Krammer will also impress.

