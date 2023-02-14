University of Oklahoma Athletics





RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico Powered by the day’s lowest round, the ninth-ranked Oklahoma men’s golf team rose up the leaderboard to win its second consecutive Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday. The Sooners (1, -30) fired a 272 (-16) in the final round to overtake East Tennessee State’s 36-hole lead (2, -25), winning by five shots and their second win of achieve the season. Four Sooners finished in the top 10 in the individual standings, with Ben Lorentz finish second. Lorenz (T2, -10), who played the event individually, was strong all week in the 54-hole event played at the Grand Reserve Golf Club. He posted rounds of 67-68-71 on the par-72 course and was the tournament leader after day two. Second place was the best of the OU junior’s college career, topping a T13 at the 2020 Maridoe Collegiate. Stephen Campbell Jr. (T5, -9) was Oklahoma’s low round of the day, drawing for a 66 (-6) that pushed OU forward. Through 15 holes in Tuesday’s final round, Campbell Jr. posted seven birdies with no bogeys to tie for second place. A bogey on his penultimate hole pushed him to fifth, marking the best finish of his career. Part 5 with Campbell Jr. was a sophomore Drew Goodman (T5, -9), whose 68 brought the Sooners across the finish line and into the winners’ circle. After opening his week on Sunday with a 71, the product from Norman, Oklahoma, shot back-to-back 68s to earn his seventh top-10 finish in 17 collegiate events. All American senior Patrick Welch (T8, -8) tied for eighth place after a 70 (-2) card in the final round. The product from Aliso Viejo, California, had moved up to second on three birdies on his front nine, but a 1-over par back nine dropped him back to eighth for his 12th top-10 finish. playing untethered, Jason Dowell (-3) tied for 28th after three rounds par or better. Jack Holbrook (T49, +2) was a difference maker for Hybl’s team on Tuesday, with a 68 (-4) to move 16 places up the leaderboard to a tie for 49th. Lucas Kluver finished in 63rd place after posting a 77 (+5) on Tuesday. The Sooners led the 13-team field in par-3 scoring, scoring a 7-under for the week. They finished second on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 and a number 20 under par. Oklahoma finished third in pars made (180) and birdies (55), led by from Ben Lorenz 15 birdies a week. The team title marked the Sooners’ second straight at the Puerto Rico Classic as last year’s Sooner squad posted a school-record 59-under-par to win the 2022 event. After winning the Ka’anapali Classic to close out the list, OU has now won back-to-back events, marking the sixth year in a row that OU has achieved a winning streak. Tuesday’s victory marked the 37th win of the Ryan Hybl era, which began in 2009. One of the toughest tests in college golf awaits the Sooners as the team heads to Las Vegas Feb. 26-28 for the Southern Highlands Collegiate, an event Oklahoma won by seven strokes last year.

