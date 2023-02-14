Spizzirri named Big 12 Mens Tennis Player of the Week





Austin texas junior men’s tennis Eliot Spizzirri has been named Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12, the conference announced Tuesday. It is the second time he has earned the honor this season and the seventh time in his career. The Longhorns have taken three of the awards this year following Spizzirri’s first on Jan. 24 and junior from Sim Woldeab the week before. Spizzirri posted three overall wins this past week, including two top-100 singles wins, to lead Texas to a 2-0 record in home games against Pepperdine (5-2) and No. 18 Arizona (4-2). The win against Arizona was the second in two weeks against the Wildcats, who also visited Austin for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, an indoor game the Longhorns won 4-0. Spizzirri produced efficient straight sets singles wins, first against No. 89 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine, 6–4, 6–2, giving Texas the lead in that game 2–1, then a top-25 win over No. 22 Arizona’s Jonas Ziverts, 6-2, 6-3, giving them a 3-1 lead in that game. In a 6-3 doubles win against the Wildcats, Spizzirri and partner Cleeve Harper were first off the track on their way to Texas and later claimed an important double point. For the year, Spizzirri is now 19-3 overall and 6-0 in doubles, all of which ranked No. 1, and last week he became the first Longhorn since 2015 to move up to No. 1 in the ITA singles standings. His only three losses this year come against Ethan Quinn of Georgia in tournament play, who later reached No. 1 himself, and Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford, who later became No. 2, in the finals of the ITA Fall National Championships. Spizzirri lost to Quinn twice in the fall, but later avenged it by beating Quinn when he was No. 1 in a double victory over Georgia. Spizzirri is now 13-0 against all other ranked singles players. In doubles, he and Harper are 6-2 in doubles matches this season, placing each at No. 1, including two top-20 wins. Spizzirri has led the Longhorns to a 7-1 record this season with five top-25 wins and one more against a team that received votes. The lone loss came last week on the road to No. 2 Ohio State, which now ranks No. 1. Texas will return to court for the February 17-20 ITA National Indoor Championships in Chicago. The Longhorns open Friday at 6:30 PM CT with No. 9Wake Forest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/14/mens-tennis-spizzirri-named-big-12-mens-tennis-player-of-the-week.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos