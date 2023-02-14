Huskies set out to face Bowling Green





Women’s Basketball | February 14th DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team will hit the road again on Wednesday, February 15 when the Huskies take on the Bowling Green Falcons at the Stroh Center. The tip is at 6pm CT. The game will be available on ESPN+, WDKB 94-9 FM, the NIU Huskies app, and the Varsity Network app. NIU (12-11, 4-8 MAC) appears to be bouncing back from a 72-71 loss in Ohio last Saturday. The game had eight draws and 10 lead changes, with the last lead change with 1.6 seconds remaining. Senior forward A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) led the Huskies with 22 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. It was her 16e double-double of the season and eighth in as many games. Davis averaged 17.2 points and 15.8 rebounds per game over the past six games. She is now fourth in the nation in rebounding with 12.3 per game and fifth in double-doubles. The Huskies lead the Mid-American Conference in rebounding, rebound margin, and three-pointers made per game. NIU averages 39.09 rebounds per game and has a +3.4 rebound margin. The Huskies have beaten six of their last seven opponents with an average of 8.9 rebounds per game. In the past four games, NIU has made 41 three-pointers. NIU averages 8.3 3-pointers per game, giving the Huskies 22nd in the nation. Jana Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) is third in the league with 2.48 threes per game. Poisson made five threes in Ohio last Saturday and scored 17 points off the bench. Bowling Green (22-2, 11-1 MAC) has won its last 11 games after beating Kent State 75-69 on Saturday. The Falcons remain connected to Ball State on top of the MAC. Senior guard Elissa Brett led all scorers with 20 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the three-point line. Allison Day added 17 points. Brett is one of five Falcons to average in double digits this season with a team-high 14.0 points per game. Bowling Green leads the MAC in seven different categories, including scoring fouls at 80.4 points per game. The Falcons won three straight series encounters against NIU after a 66-50 win at the Convocation Center on January 28. The Huskies return to the NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, February 18 to face Ball State in the Cram The Convo doubleheader. The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a pair of NIU-branded winter gloves, backed by Northwestern Medicine. For tickets, log on to NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225). –NIU–

