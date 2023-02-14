Men’s Swimming and Diving will host 2023 Patriot League Championships





2023 Patriot League Championships



When:Wednesday February 15 to Saturday February 18

Where:Kinney Natatorium Lewisburg, Pa.



Event website:PatriotLeague.org



Online video:ESPN+



Live results

Follow on Twitter:@Bucknell_SWIMDV ESPN+ individual session streams



Wednesday



Thursday morning

Thursday afternoon



Thursday evening



Friday morning

Friday afternoon



Friday evening



Saturday morning

Saturday afternoon



Saturday night Bucknell’s All-Time Patriot League Championships results:1991 (3rd), 1992 (4th), 1993 (4th), 1994 (4th), 1995 (3rd), 1996 (3rd), 1997 (3rd), 1998 (3rd), 1999 (3rd), 2000 (3rd), 2001 (3rd), 2002 (4th), 2003 (1st), 2004 (2nd), 2005 (4th), 2006 (3rd), 2007 (3rd), 2008 (2nd), 2009 (2nd), 2010 (2nd), 2011 (3rd), 2012 (2nd), 2013 (3rd), 2014 (4th), 2015 (4th), 2016 (4th), 2017 (4th), 2018 (3rd), 2019 (3rd), 2020 (4th)2022 (3rd)

– Number of each finish: 1st (1), 2nd (5), 3rd (15), 4th (10) Returning All-Patriot League Honors:



– Andy Dossel 2022 (first team)

– Chris Fabian 2022 (first team)

– John Gerig 2022 (first team)

– Chris Copac 2022 (first team)

– Justin DiSanto 2022 (second team)

– Leo Kuyl 2022 (second team) 2022 Patriot League Medalists:



Silver:



50 freestyle Leo Kuyl (19.96)



200 freestyle Chris Copac (1:36.48) Bronze:



200 medley relay Chris Fabian , Ryan Hatoum , Liam Pitt , Leo Kuyl (1:27.82)



800 freestyle relay John Gerig , Justin DiSanto , Christian Steve , Chris Copac (6:30.50)



100 backstroke Chris Fabian (48.61)



200 butterfly John Gerig (1:46.22) Additions to Bucknell’s Top-10 List in 2022-23:



– Justin DiSanto 5th in 100-meter freestyle (44.75)

– Alex Crossing 6th in 1000 freestyle (9:28.14)

– John Gerig 8th in 100 backstroke (49.88)

– Brad Beagle 9th in 200 backstroke (1:49.13)

– Justin DiSanto 7th in 100 breaststroke (55.42)

– Matt Raudabaugh t-10th in 100 breaststroke (56.35)

– John Gerig 10th in 200 breaststroke (2:01.94)

– Shane Wynne 4th in 200 butterfly stroke (1:48.33)

– Jackson Vinarub 10th in three-meter dive (259.58)

– Chris Fabian , Justin DiSanto , John Gerig , Leo Kuyl 2nd in 200 medley relay (1:28.63)

– Chris Fabian , Noah bassist , John Gerig , Leo Kuyl 3rd in 400 Medley Relay (3:16.71)

– Justin DiSanto , Leo Kuyl , John Gerig , Leo Kuyl 1st in 200 freestyle relay (1:19.46)

– John Gerig , Justin DiSanto , Chris Fabian Leop Kuyl 2nd in 400 freestyle relay (2:57.27)

– John Gerig , Shane Wynne , Justin DiSanto , Chris Copac 7th in 800 freestyle relay (6:37.40)



Bucknell at a glance

Bucknell closed out his 2022-23 double-encounter schedule with a 6-2 (5-2 PL) record, including a decisive 194-73 victory over Lehigh on January 21. Bucknell also put on a strong showing at the January 28 Bison Invite, winning eight events.

Bucknell is now 13-5 (11-4 PL) in double encounters over the past two seasons. Bucknell was 7-3 (6-2 PL) last season. It was the team’s best record in the league with two encounters since the 2013–14 season. The Bison placed third at the 2022 Patriot League Championships with 559.5 points, the most they have accumulated since 2012. The team broke as many as 11 school records and helped head coach Danny Schinnerer earn his third career Patriot League Men’s Coach of the Year nomination.

Bucknell returned six of his eight 2022 All-Patriot League honors, including all four First Teamers: Andy Dossel (1st in 2022), Chris Fabian (1st in 2022), John Gerig (1st in 2022), Chris Copac (1st in 2022), Justin DiSanto (2nd in 2022), Leo Kuyl (2nd in 2022). Gehrig was named the Patriot League Men’s Swimmer of the Week in October and has also earned Bison of the Week honors twice this season.

Bucknell set a new school record in the 200 freestyle relay this season, making 14 new additions to the overall record book.

The Bison welcomed 11 newcomers to the program ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. They come from eight different states: California, Connecticut (2), Florida, Maryland, New York (2), Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.



A look ahead



Bucknell will compete in the 2023 ECAC Championships from Friday, February 24 through Sunday. February 26 in Annapolis, Md.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bucknellbison.com/news/2023/2/14/mens-swimming-and-diving-mens-swim-dive-to-host-2023-patriot-league-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos