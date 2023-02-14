Aggies finish ninth at Border Olympics





FINAL RESULT LAREDO, Texas After starting the final round in a tie for tenth place, NM State managed to climb to ninth place at the Border Olympics hosted by Houston. The Aggies fired a 298 as a team in Tuesday’s final round. Aida Thomas finished the tournament in twelfth place to accelerate NM State. Thomas shot a 71 (-1) on Tuesday to climb 11 spots as an individual. Thomas birdied four times over the first nine holes to propel his final round. Garrison Smith was the only other NM State golfer to finish the Border Olympics in the top thirty. Smith fired a 74 (+2) in the final round to finish tied for 29th place. The Aggies will be away from the course for some time before playing a busy round of golf over spring break. NM State heads to Las Vegas, Nevada from Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1 to participate in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana. Later in the week, the Aggies will compete in the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona hosted by the University of Michigan. Round three notes Aida Thomas was the best individual finisher for NM State, coming in twelfth with a 217 (+1)

No. 30 Baylor won the Border Olympics, shooting 856 (-8) during the tournament.

As a team, the Aggies made 16 birdies on Tuesday.

Thomas and Javier Delgadillo each birdie five times in the final round to lead the way. Final results NM State Team final results 1 Baylor 856 (-8) 2 Houston 871 (+7) 3 Michigan 879 (+15) 4 ULM 880 (+16) 5 Coast Carolina 881 (+17) 6 Wright state 885 (+21) 7 Louisiana technology 888 (+24) 8 Sam Houston 889 (+25) 9 state of New Mexico 892 (+28) 10 Rice 893 (+29) 11 Illinois state 894 (+30) 12 Lamar 907 (+43) 13 Bowling Green 909 (+45) T-14 Miami, Ohio 910 (+46) West Carolina 910 (+46) 16 UTRGV 915 (+51) 17 Houston Christian 922 (+58) ##NM State##

