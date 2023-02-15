Ball named National, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week





PISCATAWAY, NJ Preseason All-American Megan ball has been named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse. She becomes the first Scarlet Knight to earn IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week laurels in program history and the first IWLCA Weekly winner since classmate Cassidy Spilis earned offensive honors in 2021. Her weekly Big Ten Defensive award is the fourth of her career. Ball racked up an impressive statistic in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over No. 19 Jacksonville with 10 tie checks, five ground balls and four turnovers caused. The four turnovers caused marked the 17th time Ball has caused three or more turnovers in a game during her collegiate career. With 98 career-induced turnovers, Ball needs two more to become just the second Rutgers to reach the century-mark for caused turnovers, along with program director Kristen Checksfeld, who caused 109 from 2000-2003. Ball is also 13 draws away from beating Cathy Pecha (1982-83) for most in program history. Pecha owns the program label with 229. A consensus All-American last season by the IWLCA (second), USA Lacrosse Magazine (third) and ILWomen (third), as well as a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, Ball was added to the preseason Tewaaraton Award View List . Last spring, Ball led the team in draw checks (114), ground balls (64) and turnovers caused (54), with her 2.57 caused turnovers per game leading the Big Ten for sixth nationally. Rutgers returns to action on Wednesday for an upstate game at 2 p.m. in Monmouth.

