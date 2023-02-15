River Hawks ready to take on Merrimack, Holy Cross





Wednesday, February 15 in Merrimack: Live statistics

Sunday February 19 vs. HolyCross: Live statistics | Watch LOWELL, Mass. Looking for their first win of the season, the UMass Lowell women’s lacrosse team (0-1) heads to North Andover Wednesday afternoon to take on the Merrimack Warriors (0-1), before clashing with the Holy Cross Crusaders (0- 1) in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. LAST TIME OFF UMass Lowell heads into the weekend with an 0-1 record after falling to #23 Massachusetts, 16-7, in the 2023 season opener. Leading the River Hawks in scoring was senior Izzy liqueurs (Agawam, Massachusetts), who scored two goals and an assist. Also finding the back of the net twice were seniors Molly Shaw (Marshfield, Massachusetts) and sophomore Jade Catlin (Middletown, Maryland) while senior Grace Hansen (Stamford, Ct.) scored a goal. Freshmen also got on the scoring sheet Macy Sultz (Adams, NY), who assisted on Hansen’s goal for her first collegiate point. Makes her first career start, junior Emerson Laundry (Swampscott, Massachusetts) started the team with five total tie checks. In the net, freshman Hannah Shaddock (Corning, NY) made a total of 13 saves in her debut. LEADING THE TROOP

Izzy liqueurs , Molly Shaw And Jade Catlin all pace the River Hawks with two goals, while Liquori and Macy Sultz each leads the squad with one assist. Emerson Laundry possesses five character controls while senior Juliet Napolitano (Oakdale, NY) leads the defense with three tie checks and four ground balls collected. Net, Hannah Shaddock leads the team with 13 saves. EXPLORE MERRIMACK The Warriors go into Wednesday’s game with an 0-1 record after losing 17-7 to Boston University. Midfielder Olivia Valdes scored all over the box, scoring two goals and two assists for four points, adding two ties and causing two turnovers. Midfielder Sophie Scearbo also contributed heavily to the attack, scoring one goal and two assists for three points. In the net, Hayley Kowalczyk faced 33 shots, making eight saves for a .320 save percentage. EXPLORE HOLY CROSS The Crusaders started the season with a 13-10 loss to Fairfield and will face Bryant ahead of Sunday’s game. In the game against Fairfield, midfielder Ella Kittredge scored three goals and added an assist for a team-high four points. Close behind her, midfielder Christine Fabrizi and striker Isabela Miller both scored three points. In net, Tori Cini faced 30 shots, with 11 saves for a .458 save percentage. A PROFIT WOULD A win would be the River Hawks’ first win of the season. If the River Hawks can claim victory in both fights, they would have a 2-1 record for the first time in the program’s history. MERRIMACK MATCHUP HISTORY The River Hawks and Warriors faced each other twice, with UMass Lowell having a 2-0 record. Last season, the River Hawks recorded a 15-6 win, behind four goals by Molly Shaw And Abby McLaughlin . HOLY CROSS MATCHUP HISTORY Holy Cross and UMass Lowell faced each other three times with the Crusaders leading 2-1. Last time out Holy Cross won 13-6 during the 2022 season. In that game Megan Brockbank (Bayport, NY) led the team with three points off two goals and an assist. CONFERENCE WONDERFUL After a 13-save performance in the season opener, goaltender Hannah Shaddock was named America East Rookie of the Week on February 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goriverhawks.com/news/2023/2/14/womens-lacrosse-river-hawks-set-to-take-on-merrimack-holy-cross.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos