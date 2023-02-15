Lacrosse set to host Niagara in inaugural game

The Eastern Michigan University lacrosse team will participate in its inaugural game on February 16, as the Eagles will welcome Niagara University to the city for an afternoon game at the Indoor Practice Facility. The Eagles, one of four NCAA programs playing their first collegiate season in 2023, will take the lid off this year against the Purple Eagles (1-0) in Eastern’s first of eight home games.

OPENING DRAWINGS:

The Eagles will take the field for the first time after being introduced as the newest varsity program on Eastern 1,198 days prior, November 6, 2019.

Eastern is one of four new NCAA programs starting this year, including Clemson, Queens (NC) and Xavier, who will play the Eagles on March 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Twenty-seven of the 121 teams competing in NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse have begun their programs since the start of the 2013 season. In 2023, EMU will play 10 of those teams with 11 of the 18 games scheduled against those foes (two games with Central Michigan).

A member of the Mid-American Conference, Eastern is the seventh team in the league along with MAC members Akron, Central Michigan and Kent State, and affiliates Detroit Mercy, Robert Morris and Youngstown State.

In the MAC Preseason Coaches Poll, the Eagles received 13 votes and enter the season tied for sixth place with Detroit Mercy. Robert Morris (46 points) and defending champion CMU (43 points) were selected to finish first and second respectively.

Head coach Sarah Tisdale , who assumed leadership of the program on June 21, 2022, is in her 11th season as coach of varsity collegiate lacrosse and building her third program after starting the teams in both Augustana (NCAA Division III) and Central Michigan ( NCAA Division II). She has a career record of 105-63 and has led her teams to three NCAA appearances.

The Eagles will field a very young team with 26 “true” freshmen, six red shirt freshmen, one junior transfer and two graduate transfers.

MOVING INSIDE: Originally scheduled to be played outdoors at Scicluna Field, the game between Eastern and Niagara will be played inside the indoor practice facility. The opening draw takes place at 12 noon and the doors open to spectators at 11 am. There are no fixed seats available in the facility, therefore fans are welcome to bring lawn chairs if desired. A spectator area will be cordoned off on the east side of the facility (on the left once inside the doors of the facility).

EXPLORE NIAGARA: The Purple Eagles, who posted a 9-9 overall record last year, including a 5-3 scoreline in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, go into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating a visiting St. Bonaventure, 13-5, Feb. 11, in both teams’ season openers. Louis Garlow led the way for Niagara with six points on four goals and two assists, while Andra Savage himself scored four goals. Both Lexi Braniecki and Riley Latray added five points each with one goal and four assists. Defensively, Jordan Ray made three saves to clinch victory in goal, with Emma Mielke stopping two shots while playing the second half of the game.

FINALLY: The Eagles will play their first game on February 16, an event 1198 days in the making. The program was introduced as the newest team in Eastern Michigan, November 6, 2019, and the team started in 2020-21. That year, six student-athletes came to campus to begin building the program, adding coaches and recruits to build the team that will take to the field against Niagara this week.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: Eastern is one of four new programs playing this year, joining teams from Clemson, Queens (NC) and Xavier as the newest NCAA Division I programs. Going back to the start of the 2013 season, Eastern is one of 27 new programs in the fastest growing sport in the country and is a member of the newest conference as the MAC sponsors lacrosse for the third year.

Additionally, of the 18 games the Eagles will play this year, 11 are against teams that have started their programs since 2013, including Delaware State, Marquette and Winthrop in 2013; Michigan in 2014; Central Michigan in 2016; Butler in 2017; Kent state in 2019; Akron in 2020; State of Youngstown in 2021; and fellow 2023 newcomer Xavier.

ON THE SCHEDULE: The Eagles will play 16 games in their inaugural regular season schedule, which includes eight games each at home and away. In addition, Eastern will play eight games in the Mid-American Conference, four at home and four away, including home and home games with both Central Michigan and Detroit Mercy. The top four teams in the standings will earn a spot in the MAC tournament to be played May 4-6 at the place of the top seed. The winner of the MAC Tournament earns the league’s automatic seat in the NCAA Championships.

MEET THE MAC: The MAC consists of seven teams, including four current MAC member institutions and three affiliate members. The MAC schools represented include Eastern, Akron, Central Michigan, and Kent State, with Detroit Mercy, Robert Morris, and Youngstown State as affiliate members.

PRE-SEASON PREDICTIONS: The Mid-American Conference announced its preseason coaching poll for the 2023 season on February 7, with the Eagles earning 13 votes and tied for sixth on the table with Detroit Mercy. Robert Morris, who was one of three teams to share the regular season crown with Central Michigan and Youngstown State last year, was selected first with 46 points and four first-place votes, while CMU, who captured the tournament title on their home turf , was second with 43 points and three votes for first place. The remaining teams in the rankings are Kent State in third (32 points), YSU in fourth (31) and Akron in fifth (18).

BUILDING SUCCESS: Head coach Sarah Tisdale is no stranger to building programs and finding success. Prior to establishing the Eastern program, Tisdale started the program in Augustana, Ill. and led her team to a 51-8 record, including a pair of Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference regular season and postseason tournament titles and two NCAA Division III tournaments. bids.

After four successful years with Augustana, Tisdale made her way to Central Michigan where she led the Chippewas for seven seasons, winning two regular season conference titles, one conference tournament title (2022 MAC), and one NCAA Division I tournament (2022). All told, Tisdale has a career record of 105-63.

THE FIRST SIX: As Eastern begins its first season of play, it’s not its first year of existence. During the academic year 2021-22, Riley Brannon , Claire Dillard , Tracy Grollman , Olivia Halverson , Emily Kan And Avery Schwab were on campus training, meeting, and attending classes as the coaching staff and roster grew into their current form.

NAME PLATES REQUIRED: While six student-athletes technically return this year, the 35-player roster will feature 32 players gearing up for their first collegiate game at Eastern with three transfers on board to add leadership and experience. Of the 29 entrants, 26 are freshmen with the trio of transfers, including graduate students Julie Lindsey (Central Michigan) and Sydney Lawrence (Oregon) and junior Hannah Bargeron (Westminster (UT)).

NEXT ONE: Eastern will hit the road for the first time in program history when it travels to Rock Hill, SC at noon on March 3 to take on the Winthrop University Eagles.