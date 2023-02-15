Elon meets Tar Heels in Midweek Matchup

ELON, N.C The Elon University softball team travels to Chapel Hill, NC on Wednesday, February 15 for a weekday game against North Carolina. The opening field between the Phoenix and the Tar Heels is scheduled for 5 PM at Anderson Softball Field.

FOLLOW THE PHOENIX

Live stats are available for the game by visiting the team’s schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

Updates will also be posted on Twitter on the @ElonSoftball team account.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on ACCNX on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Wednesday will be the 36e all-time encounter between the two programs during Elon’s fastpitch history (since 1990).

The Tar Heels have a 29-5-1 advantage over the maroon and gold in the series, including a 17-3 ledger on their home diamond. However, Elon has won four of the last five games against his in-state rival, including two of the last three at Chapel Hill.

Last season, the Phoenix defeated 4-3 at Hunt Softball Park for only their third home win against their in-state rival. Kailyn Wells briefly had the walk-off hit for Elon Isley Duggins allowed only three runs in a full game during her first collegiate start.

LAST TIME OFF

The Phoenix last weekend won 1-3 in its season-opening tournament, the Elon Softball Classic. Elon played on the field of Winthrop (twice), North Carolina Central and Morgan State.

Elon shutout their season opener against Winthrop 4-0, but rallied for an 8-7 victory over North Carolina Central. Highlights against NC Central included a home run into the park for Maurice Murray and a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The maroon and gold suffered setbacks against Morgan State and Winthrop on the second and final day of the tournament. The Bears defeated the Phoenix 5-1 in Elon’s first game of the day before giving an 8-7 verdict in extras to the Eagles in their rematch.

Bella Devesa had a standout weekend at the plate during the tournament, leading the team with a .545 batting average with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. The Pembroke Pines, Fla. native had a hit in each of the Phoenix’s four games, including tying her career-high three hits against Winthrop on Friday.

BOCOCK HUNTING HISTORY

Elon head coach Kathy Bocock became the head coach with the longest tenure on the program in the Division I era, as she starts her 12the season at the helm of the program.

Bocock is also three wins away from becoming the program’s all-time career leader in wins, as she sits with Elon as head coach with 275 wins, trailing only Patti Raduenz (2001-2011) on the all-time winning list. team.

SCALE, MCCARD TO 2023 CAA PRE-SEASON WATCH LIST

Junior Gabi Scale and sophomores McKenna McCard were selected for the inaugural Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Watch List, as announced by the League Office on Tuesday, February 7.

A third-team All-CAA selection last season, Schaal led the Phoenix in home runs (nine) and RBI (38) while batting .316 overall with nine doubles. She also had 12 multi-RBI games. Despite missing the last 13 games of the year due to injury, the Lakeland, Fla. native still finished second in the CAA in RBI, fourth in homers and eighth overall in slugging percentage (.624).

McCard earned CAA All-Tournament team honors after helping the Phoenix clinch a spot in the championship game for the second time in the program’s history with her performance in the circle. The Ashburn, Georgia native won 3-3 this season with a 3.27 ERA in 51.1 innings, while holding only opposing batters to a .182 average. She also struckout 48 batters and finished second in the team.

2023 CAA PRE-SEASON POLL

The Phoenix was predicted to be fourth in the 2023 CAA Preseason Poll, as released by the league office on Tuesday, February 7.

Reigning Tournament Champion UNCW was chosen as the CAA’s preseason favorite, earning 95 points and five votes for first place. Defending regular-season champion Delaware tied for second with 91 points, while UNCW tied for first with five votes. Hofstra was third with 80 points and one first place, while Elon was fourth with 71 points. Fifth place was taken by league newcomer Stony Brook, who had 69 points.

College of Charleston (54) was sixth in the poll, followed by Drexel (45) and Towson (33) seventh and eighth, respectively. League newcomers Monmouth (31), Hampton (21) and North Carolina A&T (15) rounded out the 11-team poll.

AROUND THE HORN

Elon is coming off a 30-22 ledger in 2022 and went 10-8 in the CAA. Highlights of last season’s wins include victories over Power 5 opponents North Carolina and Michigan State, while also earning their second-ever trip to the CAA championship game.

The Phoenix returns 13 players from last year’s squad, including six starters and four pitchers. Among the notable returners outside of Schaal and McCard is the CAA All-Rookie roster Taylor Cherry and CAA All-Tournament picks in catcher senior Carey Davis and sophomores Chloe Hatzopoulos .

The 2023 schedule for maroon and gold features eight teams that made the postseason last season and 28 games at their home diamond at Hunt Softball Park. The list also includes five teams from Power 5 conferences, 14 that posted records in 2022 and three teams that finished in the top 35 in 2022 RPI, including two teams in the top 25 that will play at Hunt Softball Park .

Six fresh faces will make their debut this season in an Elon kit including a few transfers. Sophomore outfielder Reagan Hartley and junior pitcher Meredith Wells joining the Phoenix after beginning their collegiate careers at Chattanooga State and James Madison, respectively. Hartley batted .346 in 179 at bats and ranked 11th in the nation in stolen bases with 51. She also drove in 27 RBI last season and scored 55 runs in 60 games. Wells is coming off making 12 appearances in the circle with the Dukes, including going 3-1 this past spring with a 4.59 ERA in 29.0 innings of action.

Both Hartley and Wells join the freshmen Michaela Hobson (R.H.P.), Maurice Murray (UT), Payton Black (In and Mary Mos Wirt (C/UT) as the newcomers to the Phoenix.

Last season, Elon’s pitching staff was one of the more formidable units in the CAA. The Phoenix finished third in the league in ERA at 2.98, which was the team’s best since 2017. Elon also tied for the league leader in shutouts with 10 and placed second in strikeouts (238) and opposing batting average (.246 ).

One of the top pitchers returning for the Phoenix is ​​Cherry, who led the Phoenix in innings pitched (88.2), strikeouts (87), and saves (two) while going 7-7 with a 3.39 ERA. The Suffolk, Virginia native last season became the third pitcher in school history to pitch a perfect game with her performance against ECU.

Another sophomore Isley Duggins , also looks set to build on her rookie campaign. The Burlington, NC native finished second on the team in ERA (2.61) in her 64.1 innings pitched last year, earning a complete victory against North Carolina. She finished second in the CAA in adversity average at .193.

EXPLORE NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are 2-2 in the young season after participating in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge last weekend. North Carolina opened the tournament with wins over Cal Baptist and BYU, before falling to ranked opponents No. 25 Ole Miss and No. 3 Oklahoma State in the final two games.

UNC is coming off a 23-28 campaign in 2022, including 6-18 overall in ACC play. The Tar Heels were selected to finish 11the in the 2023 ACC Preseason Poll.

North Carolina returns three of their top-four hitters from 2022: Bri Stubbs (.355), Skyler Brooks (.328) and Kiannah Pierce (.306). Currently, the Tar Heels have three players in their lineup hitting over .300, including Brooks with her .333 average. Destiny Middleton has a team-best six hits to go along with her .500 average.

In the circle, the Tar Heels return three pitchers: Lilli Backes and Carlie Myrtle and Talia Hannappel, while welcoming freshman MaKenna Raye Dark and Tennessee transfer Bailey McCachren. Backes led UNC in innings so far this season with 13.1 while also posting a 2.10 ERA. McCachren is next with 7.2 innings and a 0.00 ERA, as the North Carolina staff has a cumulative ERA of 2.25 in total with 17 strikeouts and 10 walks.

ON DECK

Elon is hosting his second tournament of the year, the Phoenix Invitational, this weekend, February 17-19. The maroon and gold welcomes the field of Fordham, Michigan State, Saint Francis (Pa.) and James Madison at Hunt Softball Park.

— ELON —