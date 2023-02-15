Women’s Basketball Hosts Ohio Wednesday in the Annual “Think Pink” Game





Game 26 | Ball State (21-4, 11-1 MAC) vs. Ohio (5-18, 3-9 MAC) February 15 | Muncie, Ind. | Worthen Arena | 6:30 p.m. ET Opening Tip: – The Ball State women’s basketball team looks set to improve to a 12-1 start in the Mid-American Conference for the first time in program history. – Ball State looks to extend its win streak to 10 when it hosts Ohio for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Worthen Arena on Wednesday. The longest MAC regular season win streak was eight, taking place in 2000-01, 2001-02, 2008-09 and 2022-23. Ball State will also aim to go undefeated at home and improve to 13-0 at Worthen Arena. – Currently, the Cardinals are tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference standings with Bowling Green. – The Cardinals got their 20th win of the season on Wednesday, February 8 as BSU defeated EMU 68-50. The win gave 11th year head coach Brady Sallee his sixth 20-win season at Ball State. – With the Cardinals’ win against the Zips, Saturday Ball State clinched a spot in the 2023 Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, Ohio (March 8-11). – Wednesday’s game against Ohio marks the 70th time in program history that the two schools have met the Bobcats leading the all-time series record, 39-30. – Red Shirt senior Anna Clephane has earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors. Last, Clephane averaged 24.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds. She also shot a whopping 78 percent (15-19) from the charity streak. Clephane helped Ball State stay at the top of the MAC standings with an 11-1 league score while also extending BSU’s win streak to nine. She also scored 26 points against Arkon, Feb. 11, raising her career high. She hit a personal best 10 rebounds in Eastern Michigan, Feb. 8. The dynamic duo: The dynamic duo of Thelma Dis Agustsdottir And Anna Clephane accounting for more than 69 percent of the Cardinals scoring 68 total points against the Eagles on Feb. 8 in Ypsilanti. The duo took 47 points together and shot 51 percent from the field (17-33). MAC Tournament Time: This is the Cardinals’ 33rd appearance in the Mid-American Conference Tournament in the program’s history. Ball State has advanced to Cleveland 21 of the past 23 seasons. The Cardinals are 22-31 all-time in MAC Tournament play and have advanced to the MAC Tournament Finals six times. Quick Facts: – Red Shirt senior Anna Clephane has 1,153 points for her career, becoming the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the 1,000 point mark against Miami (1/14/23). Clephane is the first on the team to average 15.0 points per game. – Sophomore Mary Kiefer has proven to be a great defenseman for the Cardinals. She currently ranks 12th all time in blocked shots with 84 and has a total of 36 so far this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per game. – Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 71 threes so far this season. Agustsdottir has a total of 290 career three-pointers and ranks third all-time. She needs two more to move up to second place, currently held by former Cardinal and current aide Moria Monaco (2014–18) with 292 three-pointers. Exploring Ohio: – The Cardinals won their first meeting of the Bobcats this season by a score of 78-58 in Athens, Ohio, January 28. Anna Clephane led all players with 20 points, while Ohio’s YaYa Felder led the Bobcats with 19 points that game. Both Clephane (15.0 ppg) and Felder (20.6 ppg) lead their respective teams this season. – The Bobcats have gone 2-3 in MAC action since January 28. Ohio had victories over Eastern Michigan (65-55) and Northern Illinois (72-71) while losing to Ball State (78-58), Toledo (55-66) and Bowling Green (44-81). – From 1998-2006, the Cardinals had a nine-game winning streak over Ohio. In 11 seasons under head coach Brady Sallee Ball State has won five games against the Bobcats. “Think Pink” Information

“Think Pink” “Play4Kay”

Donate on behalf of Ball State women’s basketball:

